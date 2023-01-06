A continuing economic crisis, a lack of freedom of expression, and a strict Islamic theocracy that stifles dissent are some of the major reasons behind the ongoing protests against the government across Iran. The protests began in September when a 22-year-old girl named Mahsa Amini was allegedly arrested by Guidance Patrol after being accused of violating the country’s mandatory hijab law. She eventually died in police custody. From administrative offices to streets, the protesters are everywhere showing their dissatisfaction over the government interfering with citizens’ basic human rights.

On 3 January, an unprecedented number of Iranians gathered at former Quds General Qasem Soleimani’s grave in Kerman to pay homage and mark his third death anniversary. In 2020, Soleimani was assassinated by the American government. Only two days after the ceremony, a clip surfaced on the internet showing some protesters burning images of the former Iranian general in broad daylight. Iranian-American economist Karim Sadjadpour uploaded the video of the incident on his personal Twitter handle.

Anti-government dissent in Iran is growing bolder. Slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani’s image is set aflame in broad daylight in a busy square in Isfahan. The narrator says “death to the dictator”. pic.twitter.com/37SMUTMybR — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) January 5, 2023



The short clip opens near a fountain at a busy square in Isfahan, Iran. There, a couple of portraits of Soleimani were hanging from a rope. An anonymous protester approached the hoardings and put some flammable liquid on them. Then, he set them aflame. The video was supposedly filmed by another protester who was heard saying in Persian, “Death to the dictator.”

Sadjadpour captioned the post, “Anti-government dissent in Iran is growing bolder. Slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani’s image is set aflame in broad daylight in a busy square in Isfahan.” Since being dropped, the Twitter video has amassed more than 1.2 lakh views so far. Moreover, it has accumulated more than 2,000 likes.

A user supported the action and marked it “bravery to the next level.”

Bravery to the next level 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — freedom (@freedom26268924) January 5, 2023



A person urged, “Whatever happens, don’t turn Iran into another Syria or Libya.”

Whatever happens don’t turn Iran into another Syria or Libya. — Babel (@Babel60897430) January 5, 2023



An individual shared, “Meanwhile, the pro-Iran government holding court in Iraq has erected a statue in Soleimani’s “honour” at an International airport.”

Meanwhile, pro-Iran government holding court in Iraq has erected a statue in Soleimani’s “honor” at an International airport – something previously banned. — ᴊᴇᴍ ʜᴀʟʟ (@ruraldogs) January 5, 2023

Earlier, videos had emerged showing protestors torching billboards of Qasem Soleimani in different parts of Iran on the third anniversary of his death.

Iranian protestors throughout the country are torching billboards of Qassem Soleimani on the 3rd anniversary of his killing. “The same way he set Syria on fire he’s now burning.” pic.twitter.com/kAfniekw7w — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) January 2, 2023

General Soleimani was killed by a US drone strike at the Baghdad Airport. The officer was on his way to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi. Along with Soleimani, five Iraqi nationals and four other Iranian high-ranked officers also lost their lives. According to the American government, hundreds of American and coalition service members died, and many more were injured owing to the actions of Soleimani and his troops over the years.

