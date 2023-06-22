PM Modi invites General Electric CEO to play bigger role in India's aviation, renewable energy sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met CEO of General Electric (GE) H Lawrence Culp Junior on the second day of his State Visit to the US. During their discussions, the PM invited Culp Jr. to play a bigger role in India’s aviation and renewable energy sector.

At the meeting, which was held before bilateral with US President Joe Biden, PM Modi appreciated GE for its long-term commitment of manufacturing in India.

PM Modi and Culp, Jr. discussed GE’s greater technology collaboration to promote manufacturing in India.

The meeting comes at a time when speculations are doing rounds that the US government is poised to sign a deal that will enable GE to produce jet engines powering the Indian military aircraft.

A deal finalising the joint production of the engines is expected to be signed and likely be announced by the time Biden hosts PM Modi for an official state visit.

In January, the White House said it had received the application to jointly produce the engines in India, but declined to comment on it.

PM Modi's meeting with the GE CEO was part his scheduled interactions with top CEOs during his State visit to the US.

The Indian Prime Minister is visiting the US on the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit is PM Modi's sixth trip to the country since coming to power in May 2014, but this is his first state visit.

The Prime Minister has already held meetings with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Applied Materials President and CEO Gary Dickerson, and Micron Technologies President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

With inputs from agencies

