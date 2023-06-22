'This is India's time to shine,' says Applied Materials CEO after meeting PM Modi

“This is India’s time to shine,” said CEO and President of Applied Materials Gary E. Dickerson who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington earlier today.

Dickerson also said that Applied Materials will soon be announcing an innovation centre in India that will focus on innovation equipment.

During the meeting, PM Modi invited Applied Materials for contributing in strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem in India.

The Prime Minister also invited Applied Materials for development of process technology and advanced packaging capabilities in India.

PM Modi and Dickerson discussed potential of Applied Materials’ collaboration with academic institutions in India to create skilled workforce.

‘India’s time to drive growth’

“I am Impressed with India. I really believe the opportunity for India’s growth in semiconductor industry is now. This is India’s time to drive incredible growth,” Dickerson said after his meeting with PM Modi.

“Applied is very much looking forward to working with the Prime Minister and everyone in India to achieve tremendous success together,” Dickerson said.

I am just so impressed with India and I believe that the opportunity for India’s growth in the semiconductor industry is now. This is India’s time to drive incredible growth. I deeply believe this is India’s time to shine. – Gary E. Dickerson, CEO of Applied Materials pic.twitter.com/wH2RnwoNEj — BJP (@BJP4India) June 21, 2023

'India is a trusted partner'

Dickerson said that India is a trusted partner and many countries around the world see the trust as well as tremendous talent that the country has.

"I deeply believe this is India’s time to shine. We will be announcing soon an innovation centre in India that will focus on innovation in equipment. We have a very high confidence that working together with India, we can create tremendous success," Dickerson said.

During India-USA 5th Commercial Dialogue 2023 held recently, both the countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on establishing the semiconductor supply chain which can help India realise its long-nurtured dream of becoming a hub for electronic goods.

The MoU seeks to establish a collaborative mechanism between the two governments on semiconductor supply chain resiliency and diversification in view of the US's CHIPS and Science Act and India's Semiconductor Mission.

PM Modi, who arrived in Washington DC on 21 June, also met with Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

During his maiden State visit to the US, PM Modi also met Tesla CEO Elon Musk in New York. The Prime Minister invited him to explore investment opportunities in India.

On Thursday, PM Modi will attend the state dinner which will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. He will also address a joint session of the US Congress.

With inputs from agencies

