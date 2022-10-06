'Please don't talk to me': PhD student shares hilarious note on procrastination
A PhD student has shared a hilarious note sarcastically pointing out this issue on their social media handle. The sarcastic tweet has attracted a ton of reactions on Twitter. Some users also shared their method to stop procrastinating
We all can relate to the problem of procrastination we face while we are trying to complete a task. We think that we can complete the task later after playing a video game for 10 minutes or after talking to a friend. But the 10-minute break keeps getting extended and we end up delaying the completion of our work. A PhD student has shared a hilarious note sarcastically pointing out this issue on their social media handle. The note read, “Please do not talk to me. I’m doing PhD work and if you speak to me, I will not stop because I am a terrible procrastinator! E-Mail if needed. Thank you.”
Have a look at this note:
I think every PhD student needs this sign at some point @PhDVoice pic.twitter.com/M0xLrntxrW
— Steve_Bingham (@Steve_Bingham92) October 4, 2022
The sarcastic tweet has attracted a ton of reactions on Twitter. Some users also shared their methods that help them get rid of their tendency to delay their work. A user commented that during his Master’s degree, he and his fellow graduate students decided to put on headphones to symbolise that they were “plugged in” and would not respond when spoken to. He further added that he loved the idea, but others didn’t quite commit to it.
During my masters I was in an office with 5 other graduate students. We decided that headphones-in meant you were “plugged in” and would not respond when spoken too. I loved it, but others didn’t quite commit to it.
— Spencer Jolly (@spencer_jolly) October 5, 2022
Many people stated that they needed a note like this.
I actually need this and i’m only 2 weeks in
— Lauren Burke (@laurenfburke) October 4, 2022
Some people replied with a similar note. An individual shared a picture in which a note regarding procrastination can be seen on the back of a chair. In the note, the person says, “Please don’t talk to me. I have to write but I have no self-control and will talk to you for 30 minutes.”
— Noémie Depret (@NoDepret) October 4, 2022
Some termed procrastination as a “killer”.
Procrastination is a Killeeeeeer
— Amna Ghith (@AmnaGhith) October 5, 2022
Others found themselves relating to the viral note.
i’m such a chatterbox and my daughter is exactly the same :’D
— TheDoctorReads (@TheDoctorReads) October 5, 2022
An individual claimed that he also used to have similar kinds of notes when he was writing.
I had one of these while writing up!! Lol that takes me back..
— Dr Daniel Morse (@danieljmorse) October 4, 2022
A person said that writing was a lonely experience for him, so he embraced every opportunity to procrastinate.
Writing up was a lonely experience for me personally, I embraced every opportunity to procrastinate!
— Dave Walker (@sci_djw) October 4, 2022
Some joked that this note is a sign that they need a sausage roll as there was a Greggs packet visible in the picture.
It’s a sign. I need a sausage roll.
— The PhD Proofreaders (@phdproofreaders) October 5, 2022
Next time, if you feel like procrastinating, just use a similar kind of note.
