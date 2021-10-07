Playboy model Ju Isen makes pet dog heir to her $2 million property

Along with her property, her apartment and two vehicles will also be given to her pet Francisco

American Playboy star Ju Isen has revealed that she will be leaving her $2 million (£1.47million) property for her dog as she does not have any children to inherit her money. Also known as Xu, Isen owns a canine named Francisco and it will inherit her property worth Rs 15 crore.

After making this announcement, Isen is in talks with her lawyer to transfer all the property to her pet dog. Along with her property, her apartment and two vehicles will also be given to her pet Francisco. Isen is a Brazilian model and she has been living in the US for quite some time now.

Isen is one of Playboy Magazine’s top models who has been earning a significant amount of money. She believes that her money and property will help her pet and also those who will take care of him, in living a comfortable life. Her property will provide for all the needs and luxuries of Francisco. The 35-year-old Brazilian model said that she has worked all her life in growing and improving herself but it's time now that she thinks and plans about the future.

Ju has an Instagram following of 4,34,000 and she is often seen going on trips and posing around with her dog Francisco.

She likes to pamper her pooch and take him on private jets. Francisco also wears stylish outfits when he is out with Isen on vacations.

For Isen, Francisco is her life. She treats him like her own child and she loves treating him to celebrity life with stylish clothes, fashionable wear, and private jet rides.

The model was asked whether she plans to have kids and she said that it wasn’t the right time for her to have children now as she might not be able to raise them.