World

People struggle to keep their pets safe as Russia continues to pummel Ukraine

While Romania has allowed even unvaccinated pets from Ukraine to enter their country, Poland and Hungary too have also relaxed their requirements, allowing animals to enter without a microchip, tattoo or vaccinations

FP Trending February 28, 2022 20:16:14 IST
People struggle to keep their pets safe as Russia continues to pummel Ukraine

An elderly woman and her pet wait for a train inside Lviv railway station in Lviv, west Ukraine.AP

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began near eastern borders on early morning of 24 February, scores of people in the war-hit country have been fleeing to its neighbouring countries. However, while some have left their pets behind, others have ensured to take them along when they fled.

As reported by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Romania has allowed animals coming from Ukraine to enter with their human guardians, even if they are not vaccinated. Poland and Hungary have also relaxed their requirements, allowing animals to enter without a microchip, tattoo or vaccinations.

Photos and videos of Ukraine citizens sheltering their pets and fleeing with their beloved animals have been going viral on social media, ever since Russia begun its attack on the country.

A user shared a number of pictures where Ukrainians can be seen carrying their pets while they travel away from the war-torn region.

Ukrainian soldiers were also seen taking care of their pets amidst the invasion.

An Indian student, Rishabh Kaushik who has been pursuing a course in computer engineering from Ukraine, refused to leave the country without his pet dog, Malibu.

Rishabh Kaushik, who is currently in Kyiv and studied at the Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics, refused to leave his dog in a life-threatening situation. The young student has been asked to get all paperwork done so that he can leave with his pet. Kaushik said that he was trying to reach the Indian Embassy but has not received much help in evacuation.

Former USAF special operations pilot and war reporter based in Ukraine, Nolan Peterson took to Twitter and shared a picture with his cat, narrating how she has been brave throughout the crisis. Peterson posted from inside a bomb shelter in Ukraine.

A number of other posts about pet owners in Ukraine, trying to flee with their animals have been doing the rounds on social media.

Take a look at them here:

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 28, 2022 20:16:14 IST

TAGS:

also read

Paralympics medallist Sharad Kumar worried about his coach in Ukraine
Sports

Paralympics medallist Sharad Kumar worried about his coach in Ukraine

Kumar had trained in Kharkiv under Nikitin Yevhen for more than four years before winning a high jump bronze in Tokyo Paralympics last year

‘Never forget real threat to world’: Amid Ukraine crisis, Chinese embassy in Russia slams US
World

‘Never forget real threat to world’: Amid Ukraine crisis, Chinese embassy in Russia slams US

This came a day after the 15-nation UN Security Council voted on the draft resolution the US and its allies that would have deplored 'in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression' against Ukraine

'Russia poised to attack Ukraine,' warns US defence chief
World

'Russia poised to attack Ukraine,' warns US defence chief

Llyod Austin's remarks came as separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilisation. The West fears that Russia might use the unrest as a pretext for an invasion