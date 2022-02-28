People struggle to keep their pets safe as Russia continues to pummel Ukraine

While Romania has allowed even unvaccinated pets from Ukraine to enter their country, Poland and Hungary too have also relaxed their requirements, allowing animals to enter without a microchip, tattoo or vaccinations

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began near eastern borders on early morning of 24 February, scores of people in the war-hit country have been fleeing to its neighbouring countries. However, while some have left their pets behind, others have ensured to take them along when they fled.

As reported by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Romania has allowed animals coming from Ukraine to enter with their human guardians, even if they are not vaccinated. Poland and Hungary have also relaxed their requirements, allowing animals to enter without a microchip, tattoo or vaccinations.

Photos and videos of Ukraine citizens sheltering their pets and fleeing with their beloved animals have been going viral on social media, ever since Russia begun its attack on the country.

A user shared a number of pictures where Ukrainians can be seen carrying their pets while they travel away from the war-torn region.

This is what unconditional love looks like. Animals would never forsake us in the face of horror, injustice, and despair. My heart goes out to the pets left behind in Ukraine in shelters and homes across the country. 💔 pic.twitter.com/ft3ptAAetN — Orge Castellano (@orgecastellano) February 26, 2022

Ukrainian soldiers were also seen taking care of their pets amidst the invasion.

Ukrainian soldiers with cats 🐱 pic.twitter.com/R2MTzoqMWN — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) February 27, 2022

An Indian student, Rishabh Kaushik who has been pursuing a course in computer engineering from Ukraine, refused to leave the country without his pet dog, Malibu.

Rishabh Kaushik, who is currently in Kyiv and studied at the Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics, refused to leave his dog in a life-threatening situation. The young student has been asked to get all paperwork done so that he can leave with his pet. Kaushik said that he was trying to reach the Indian Embassy but has not received much help in evacuation.

@deespeak @ifawglobal kindly see! Rishabh Kaushik, who studies at the Kharkiv National University Ukraine has refused to leave the country without his pet dog https://t.co/LXak13LJgh — ShonakshiChakravarty (@ShonakshiC) February 27, 2022

Former USAF special operations pilot and war reporter based in Ukraine, Nolan Peterson took to Twitter and shared a picture with his cat, narrating how she has been brave throughout the crisis. Peterson posted from inside a bomb shelter in Ukraine.

In the bomb shelter with my cat. She’s been very brave. pic.twitter.com/tk7nuj87zQ — Nolan Peterson (@nolanwpeterson) February 25, 2022

A number of other posts about pet owners in Ukraine, trying to flee with their animals have been doing the rounds on social media.

Take a look at them here:

People leaving Ukraine in fear of their lives and bringing their pets with them. image credit--Reuters pic.twitter.com/LICzjM9vsO — Amanda Softstar🏹 (@ASoftstar) February 25, 2022

People in Kyiv don't leave their cats behind. pic.twitter.com/romBYtwB29 — 💀Cromortuary💀 (@CromartyHeather) February 25, 2022

Ukrainians fleeing with their pets 🐾 pic.twitter.com/hdTSPQAcNh — Deborah Von Brod (@DeborahVonBrod) February 24, 2022

