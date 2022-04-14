People order pizzas to show support for Ukraine; here's how

Despite heavy loss of property, many Ukrainian food joints are still operational and Daddy’s Pizza is one such place. According to the owner of the pizzeria, he gets daily calls from abroad to deliver pizzas to Ukrainian soldiers or firefighters

As the war situation in Ukraine continues to worsen, people are coming forward with creative ways to help Ukrainians struggling amid the ongoing conflict. One of the ways is by ordering pizzas for them.

Yes, you read that right. Ukraine's former ambassador to Austria, Olexander Scherba, tweeted a video on Wednesday, 13 April, in which a pizzeria owner is seen delivering pizzas to the residents of war-stricken Kharkiv. The ambassador shared the video with the words "my country is unbreakable".

This country is unbreakable. He’s a pizzeria owner who brings pizza to #Kharkiv, a city daily shelled by #Russia. “Ppl just call from abroad & order 20 pizzas for your firefighters. I bring them - they say we didn’t order it! Well, it’s a surprise!” #Ukraine#StandWithUkriane pic.twitter.com/P0VfONRK0e — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) April 12, 2022

According to the owner of the pizzeria, he gets daily calls from abroad to deliver pizzas to Ukrainian soldiers or firefighters, who are often left surprised when he shows up at their place.

"Ppl just call from abroad & order 20 pizzas for your firefighters. I bring them – they say we didn’t order it! Well, it’s a surprise!" was what the owner said, as per the video's caption.

As the video grabbed eyeballs, people showed their willingness to support the cause and asked the name of the pizza place. Scherba responded with the detailed address of the pizzeria. He also shared the website link of the place.

This is the website of the pizzeria. Unfortunately only in Ukrainian and Russian. https://t.co/V4grT3GSzL — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) April 13, 2022

Appreciating the move, a user wrote, that he will send pizza to Kharkiv. He further mentioned how Ukraine was an example to the whole world, while enquiring for the details of the food outlet.

I will send pizza to Kharkiv!

AMAZING! #Ukraine is an example to the whole world!

Please post the number! — Marisa Votes! 🌻 (@Marisaintheknow) April 12, 2022

Another user enquired if this could be done for troops in other locations.

What is the name of this pizzeria & can we do this for troops in various locations as well? — Basically Blue (@WWhitness) April 12, 2022

Someone even expressed worry about the pizzeria owner and hoped that he doesn’t become a Russian target because of this.

hopefully he doesn't become a russian target because of this... — ˇ (@tuumapomm) April 12, 2022

Despite heavy loss of property, many Ukrainian food joints are still in operation and Daddy’s Pizza is one such place. The outlet had announced last week that it was open for orders on social media.

What are your thoughts on this act of kindness?

