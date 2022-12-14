‘Panic buying’ and shortages hit China as Covid-19 curbs are eased

Beijing: With China easing some of its rigid Covid-19 curbs last week, the Chinese people are indulging in ‘panic buying’ even as the number of infections soar across the country. People have been rushing to buy ibuprofen, cold medicines and Covid-19 testing kits as reports of shortages trickle in.

Several items needed to prepare home remedies are now unavailable online, including basic things like lemons and canned peaches, known to be rich in vitamin C.

In the post Covid-19 world, hoarding of essential items is a common phenomenon, but this is likely to be the first instance of it in key Chinese cities after restrictions were eased.

In China, it is a common sight to see people sharing pictures online of bare grocery aisles in major cities ahead of strict lockdown orders being imposed to curb the spread of the infection.

After massive protests forced the Chinese government to ease curbs earlier this month, the Chinese have been allowed to self-isolate at home and self-test for the Covid-19 virus. But people have started panic-buying medicines and other essentials fearing that a winter wave of viral infections maybe in the offing.

Local governments have been urged to upgrade their ICU units and open fever clinics by the end of the month “in preparation for waves of infection”.

Since the restrictions were eased in mainland China, signs have started appearing that that the public health system is rapidly being pushed to the brink with more and more people testing positive for the viral infection.

On social media, videos have started circulating this week of patients being hooked up to IV drips from their cars “as clinics are full”.

Leading newspaper China Daily has carried reports on how there has been an “explosive growth in demand” for pain-relief medicines, vitamins and cold/flu drugs.

Some outlets have shared pictures of empty pharmacy aisles, and the media have been running stories throughout the week on how production lines at pharmaceutical firms are now working “full capacity” to deal with the surge in demand.

According to the China Daily, panic-buying has increased so much that the government in the city of Guangzhou has called for “sensible purchasing”. “There is no need for hoarding in large quantities,” it said in a statement.

Guangzhou is the city that has seen the highest number of cases of the virus in recent weeks in China.

