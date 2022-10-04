Pakistani Hindus take to streets against desecration of woman's cremated body in Balochistan's Kalat

New Delhi: Members of Pakistan’s Hindu minority staged a protest in Balochistan’s Kalat town against the desecration of remains of a woman’s cremated body at the Shamshan Ghat.

According to the Pakistani daily Dawn, hundreds of Hindus, shouting slogans against the local administration, marched on the roads of Kalat. All the traders from the community shut their businesses and joined the protest at the Shahi Bazaar area of the town.

A Hindu woman’s body was cremated at the local shamshan, but the deceased’s relations alleged that when they went back to the crematorium they found that her body was burnt by someone and remains thrown here and there.

“Her remains were still in the cremation ground and unidentified persons burnt them last night. After going to the crematorium, her remains were thrown out and the remains were desecrated,” the relatives alleged.

The Hindu minority in Pakistan has been at the receiving end of such incidents where their religious places are targeted and ceremonies obstructed.

A representative from the Hindu community, as reported by Dawn, also mentioned that earlier the gate of the shamshan was stolen and they had complained about it to the authorities but no action was taken.

In a show of solidarity many religious and political organisations also joined the protest and supported the demands of the Hindu community

Activists say that human rights in Pakistan have touched a new low with several media reports and global bodies reflecting the dire situation for minorities, children, and media persons in the country.

In 2021, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom’s (USCIRF) annual report said, “issue of abduction, forced conversion to Islam, rape, and forced marriage remained an imminent threat for religious minority women and children, particularly from the Hindu and Christian faiths.”

The situation faced by the Hindu and Christian groups in Pakistan is bad in general, but women from these communities are the worst victims of discriminatory attitudes of the authorities, political groups, religious parties, the feudal structure and the Muslim majority.

“Courts” the only recourse the minorities have to ensure their rights, the UNICEF report said, “ have systematically failed to protect and provide justice to victims.”

The country has witnessed widespread protests from minorities in recent days, however, there have been no actions from the local administration or Pakistan government to curb the violation of human rights.

With inputs from agencies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.