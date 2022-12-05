World

Pakistan to get cheaper oil from Russia

FP Staff December 05, 2022 17:25:30 IST
Representational image

Islamabad: In order to fix Pakistan’s ill economy, State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Monday announced that Russia will provide petrol and diesel to Pakistan at discounted rates.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Malik said Russia will export crude oil to Pakistan and diesel and petrol at discounted rates, which is good news for the country’s economy, ARY News reported.

“Russian visit remained more successful than we were expecting,” Malik said.

“Russia will give the same discount to Pakistan as it is giving to the world on oil and petrol,” he added.

This comes a month after Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the country is considering buying discounted Russian oil. Later on, Malik flew to Russia last week for talks on issues including oil and gas supplies.

The Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government fails to meet domestic gas supply needs as winter approaches while battling to contain a current account deficit swelled by energy payments, mostly for oil, Dawn reported.

Updated Date: December 05, 2022 17:25:30 IST

