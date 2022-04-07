Pakistan Supreme Court restores Assembly, orders no-trust vote against Imran Khan on 9 April

Hailing the verdict, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said 'democracy is the best revenge.' The Opposition had moved the top court challenging the deputy speaker's decision to dismiss a no-trust vote against Khan on 3 April

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday set aside the National Assembly deputy speaker's ruling to dismiss the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Restoring the parliament, the top court ordered that Khan will face a no-trust vote at 10 am local time on 9 April, SAMAA TV reported.

A five-judge bench unanimously voted against the dissolution of the National Assembly by President Arif Alvi at the behest of Khan who called for early polls.

"The deputy speaker gave a ruling on 3 April. Leave was granted on the no-confidence motion on 28 March. The ruling of the speaker is declared unconstitutional," Dawn quoted Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial as saying.

The apex court added that Alvi's decision to dissolve the Assembly was "illegal."

It noted that by asking the president to do so PM Imran Khan violated Article 58 of the Constitution.

Under Article 58, the National Assembly cannot be dissolved if there is a no-trust vote against the government, NDTV reported.

The petition challenging the dismissal was filed by the joint Opposition on 3 April.

'Verdict has loopholes': Govt reacts

Law minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the SC verdict has "loopholes", SAMAA News reported. He also called for a probe into the "foreign threat" letter that Imran Khan had claimed to receive. Earlier, the PM had hinted at a "foreign conspiracy" behind the move to oust him from power.

'Democracy is the best revenge': Opposition celebrates

Reacting to the verdict, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said "Democracy is the best revenge."

Democracy is the best revenge! Jiya Bhutto! Jiya Awam! Pakistan Zindabad. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 7, 2022

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Shehbaz Sharif who is also tipped to become the next PM of the country called it a victory for the people of Pakistan.

An epoch-making day! Mubarak to all who supported, defended & campaigned for the supremacy of the Constitution. Today, politics of lies, deceit & allegations has been buried. People of Pakistan have won! God bless Pakistan — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2022

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif shared a picture of her father former PM Nawaz Sharif watching the news as the verdict was declared. She also congratulated Pakistan for "getting rid of the enemy of people."

Celebrations The King ماشاءاللّہ pic.twitter.com/1621bcRxZC — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 7, 2022

No-trust vote against Khan

On 3 April, the joint Opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the 342-member National Assembly, saying that his government was responsible for the "current economic crisis in the country."

Several lawmakers of the ruling PTI switched camps ahead of the voting day, leaving Khan with little support to survive the motion.

However, on D-Day, the deputy speaker of Assembly Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the motion against Khan who came to power in 2018.

Politics in Pakistan is heavily dominated by the army and has remained mostly unstable. No Pakistani PM has been able to complete a full five-year term in office.

