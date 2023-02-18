World

Pakistan: Several killed as Taliban suicide attack on Karachi Police headquarters ends

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which has carried out regular attacks on the security forces in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan over the last several months, claimed responsibility for the attack on the Karachi Police chief's office

Ajeyo Basu February 18, 2023 08:26:01 IST
The Karachi attack – which was one of the most brazen in recent times – saw several heavily-armed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) gunmen entered the Karachi Police chief’s office and take him hostage along with several others Image Courtesy AFP

Karachi: More than seven people, including three suicide attackers were killed as the Taliban attack on the police chief’s office in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi came to an end.

The attack, which started on Friday night, came to an end during the wee hours of Saturday as the security forces claimed to have secured the building after a gun battle lasting several hours.

"Four people were killed in the attack, including two policemen, one ranger, and one sanitary worker," Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui was quoted as saying by AFP.

"The operation has concluded with the killing of all three terrorists," he added.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which has carried out regular attacks on the security forces in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan over the last several months, claimed responsibility for the attack on the Karachi Police chief's office.

"Our Mujahideen martyrs have attacked Karachi Police Office. More details to follow," he told AFP.

The TTP attacks on the security forces have seen a major spike since last November when the group – which also known as the Pakistani Taliban – unilaterally ended a ceasefire with the Pakistan government.

The Karachi attack – which was one of the most brazen in recent times – saw several heavily-armed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) gunmen entered the Karachi Police chief’s office and take him hostage along with several others.

Karachi Police chief Javed Odho also confirmed in a tweet that his office was under attack but said the security forces had responded strongly.

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told ARY news that security forces had focused on one main building seized by the attackers.

"It is a five-floor building. Our police and rangers have cleared the first three floors and approaching the fourth. The terrorists are still inside the building," he said.

The number of terrorists involved in the attack is still unclear. The terrorists first threw half a dozen hand grenades into the main compound of the Karachi Police chief’s office building and then entered the premises.

The Karachi Police chief's office is located near the main arterial road of Karachi which goes from downtown to the airport.

Updated Date: February 18, 2023 08:33:15 IST

