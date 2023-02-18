Pakistan: Several killed as Taliban suicide attack on Karachi Police headquarters ends

Karachi: More than seven people, including three suicide attackers were killed as the Taliban attack on the police chief’s office in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi came to an end.

The attack, which started on Friday night, came to an end during the wee hours of Saturday as the security forces claimed to have secured the building after a gun battle lasting several hours.

Heavy Firing & Multiple Explosions at Karachi Police Office Pakistan. Pakistani Taliban claims responsibility for the attack…#Karachi #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/FPv4fZKt1Q — Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) February 17, 2023

"Four people were killed in the attack, including two policemen, one ranger, and one sanitary worker," Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui was quoted as saying by AFP.

"The operation has concluded with the killing of all three terrorists," he added.

Massive attack underway since last more than three hours at Karachi Police Chief’s Office. Major gun flight underway between terrorists and Pakistani security forces. Pakistani home grown terrorists attack in the heart of Pakistan. Ongoing attack, situation remains grim. pic.twitter.com/E4GhH12pEF — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 17, 2023

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which has carried out regular attacks on the security forces in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan over the last several months, claimed responsibility for the attack on the Karachi Police chief's office.

"Our Mujahideen martyrs have attacked Karachi Police Office. More details to follow," he told AFP.

The TTP attacks on the security forces have seen a major spike since last November when the group – which also known as the Pakistani Taliban – unilaterally ended a ceasefire with the Pakistan government.

Pakistan & its youtubers! Karachi police headquarters attacked by Taliban, many policemen reported k!lled, many taken hostagepic.twitter.com/fhaP0EivWx — Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) February 17, 2023

The Karachi attack – which was one of the most brazen in recent times – saw several heavily-armed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) gunmen entered the Karachi Police chief’s office and take him hostage along with several others.

Karachi Police chief Javed Odho also confirmed in a tweet that his office was under attack but said the security forces had responded strongly.

Massive ⚡️Terror attack at Karachi Police Chief office. Aprox Six fidayens have entered and taken Police chief and many others hostage. Heavy firing. Reportedly many policemen dead and injured Alert sounded throughout city and Pakistan pic.twitter.com/mFmWu40I0m — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 17, 2023

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told ARY news that security forces had focused on one main building seized by the attackers.

"It is a five-floor building. Our police and rangers have cleared the first three floors and approaching the fourth. The terrorists are still inside the building," he said.

The chicken have come back home to roost. #Karachi, Pakistan's financial hub, Police HQ under attack by terrorists. Reportedly atleast one very high ranking officer is among the 20 plus casulties. Operation still continues. pic.twitter.com/AWDW9OKRx0 — Khalid Umar (@ukilaw) February 17, 2023

The number of terrorists involved in the attack is still unclear. The terrorists first threw half a dozen hand grenades into the main compound of the Karachi Police chief’s office building and then entered the premises.

The Karachi Police chief's office is located near the main arterial road of Karachi which goes from downtown to the airport.

