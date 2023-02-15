Pakistan: Several killed as Taliban ambush tries to free prisoners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Around seven militants owing allegiance to the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) have been reportedly killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province of Pakistan.

According to local media reports, the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) militants were killed in a gun battle with a team from the counter terrorism department (CTD) in the North Waziristan region in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province of Pakistan.

The TTP had allegedly ambushed the CTD team when they were shifting detained Taliban militants to Bannu, the administrative centre of North Waziristan.

Those killed in the ensuing gun battle included 3 TTP inmates.

