Pakistan: Protests rock PoK as Gilgit Baltistan demands reunion with India

Muzzafarabad: Furious at the discriminative policies of the Pakistan government that had exploited the region for several decades, the people of Gilgit Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are now demanding a reunion with India.

In a video that has gone viral on several social media platforms, a huge rally in Gilgit Baltistan can be seen demanding the reopening of the Kargil Road and reunion with their fellow Baltis in the Kargil district of the union territory of Ladakh in India.

Gilgit Baltistan protests against their oppressors.pic.twitter.com/EpzieUPpzN — مہروز (@DazzlinMehroz) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, slamming the Pakistan administration for its policies against Gilgit Baltistan, former PoK PM Raja Farooq Haider urged an end to the land grabbing by the security forces in the Himalayan region.

Addressing a public meeting in Hajira subdivision of Poonch district organised by the Awami Action Committee — an alliance of various political, religious and trade associations in the region he called for the protection of the rights of the local people.

“I want to ask the government of Pakistan not to evict the people of Gilgit-Baltistan from the Khalsa (Crown’s) land they have been living on since the times of Dogra rule,” he said.

Meanwhile, Slamming the Pakistan administration for its policies against Gilgit Baltistan, former PoK PM Raja Farooq Haider urged an end to the land grabbing by the security forces in the Himalayan region.

It is not even the entire Gilgit-Baltistan, it is only the city of Skardu. The protest of the entire Gilgit-Baltistan is a complete blackout on the Pakistani media#GilgitBaltistan pic.twitter.com/0NosiLdcQB — Muhammad Ibrahim (@Mib180) January 8, 2023

Addressing a public meeting in the Hajira subdivision of Poonch district organised by the Awami Action Committee — an alliance of various political, religious and trade associations in the region, he called for the protection of the rights of the local people.

"I want to ask the government of Pakistan not to evict the people of Gilgit-Baltistan from the Khalsa (Crown’s) land they have been living on since the times of Dogra rule,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.