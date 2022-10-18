Pakistan: Pet dog mauls 22 people in Kasur

Islamabad: In a horrifying incident, a pet dog attacked and mauled 22 people, including children and women, at the Kashif Chowk in Pattoki city of Pakistan’s Kasur district, local media reported.

Out of the 22 victims, two children have been referred to a hospital in Lahore in critical condition, Dawn reported.

The family pet dog went out of control and injured the people, according to eyewitnesses.

A team was formed by Deputy Commissioner Fiaz Ahmed Mohal to look into the matter and submit a report in 24 hours. The team is being headed by Pattoki assistant commissioner, the report stated.

In connection with the matter, Mohal informed that a criminal case would be lodged against the owner of the dog.

Infant mauled by dog in Noida society

Meanwhile in India, a seven-month-old child passed away after he was mauled by a stray dog inside a posh group housing complex in Noida.

The parents of the child are daily-wage earners. Anguished over the incident, several locals held a protest outside the society in the morning.

The dog attacked the child inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 around 4.30 pm on Monday, Dharam Vir Yadav, a representative of the society’s residents group said. “The child was admitted to a private hospital where doctors operated on him. Unfortunately, we lost him late last night,” Yadav told PTI.

At the time of the incident, the parents were engaged in work.

“They had kept the boy near them. But a stray dog entered the society and bit him, leaving him severely injured,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said.

(With inputs from agencies)

