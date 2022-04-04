Pakistan: Imran Khan nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker prime minister

Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan made this decision after approval from the PTI's core committee

Islamabad: Former chief justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed was on Monday nominated as the caretaker prime minister by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

This was announced by Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. He said Imran Khan made this decision after approval from the PTI's core committee, according to Dawn newspaper.

Gulzar Ahmed's nomination follows a letter written earlier in the day by President Arif Alvi to the prime minister and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to propose names of suitable persons for appointment as caretaker premier under Article 224-A(1 )of the Constitution.

This comes a day after the National Assembly deputy speaker disallowed a no-trust confidence motion against Imran Khan. Also, the President dissolved National Assembly on Khan's advice.

Born on 2 February, 1957, in Karachi, Ahmed was sworn in as the 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan on 21 December, 2019. He served as the chief justice till February 2022.

