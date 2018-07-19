You are here:
Pakistan govt reverses order to try Nawaz Sharif in jail court; decision comes after PML-N's demand for open trial

World The Associated Press Jul 19, 2018 15:07:48 IST

Islamabad: Pakistani authorities have reversed this week's controversial order that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif be tried on corruption charges in jail for security reasons.

Information Minister Ali Zafar says Wednesday's decision was made by the Cabinet in Islamabad.

File image of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. AP

The decision came a day after Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) party demanded his trial be open to public.

Sharif was arrested when he returned to Pakistan from London last week to face a 10-year prison sentence on separate corruption charges ahead of 25 July national elections. He has denied the charges.

Sharif is currently being held at a jail along with his daughter Maryam, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in the same corruption case. They have appealed their convictions.


Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 15:07 PM

