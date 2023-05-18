'Orchestrated tragic incidents' of 9 May will never repeated says Pakistan Army Chief

According to ARY News, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has stated that the “planned and orchestrated tragic incidents” of 9 May, the day military sites were targeted, will never be repeated at any cost.

During his visit to Sialkot Garrison, the army commander stated, “No one will be allowed to disrespect our martyrs and their monuments. They are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Government officials and the people of Pakistan.”

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Asim Munir paid a magnificent homage to those who gave their lives for the pride, honour, and dignity of the nation by visiting the Sialkot Garrison and laying a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument.

Those killed “have been promised the highest abode in the life hereafter and shall continue to maintain the highest levels of respect amongst the people of Pakistan,” he said, according to ARY News.

COAS Munir further said that the State of Pakistan and its Armed Forces will always hold those killed for the country, and their families in very high esteem and continue to honour them and their supreme sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity.

The army chief underscored that recently planned and orchestrated tragic incidents will never be allowed again at any cost, as per ARY News.

The COAS reassured the ranks and files that all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on “Black Day of May 9” would certainly be brought to Justice.

He also appreciated under-command formations for their hard work, devotion, high morale, and professionalism.

“The armed forces will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abettors, instigators and “executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May,” the army chief said.

