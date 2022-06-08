Orangutan attacks man at Indonesian zoo, watch video here

Balai Besar KSDA Riau, a local government organisation, mentioned in a social media post that the young man had trespassed to get closer to the animal's cage, deliberately taking advantage of the fact that zoo officers were taking a break at that time

A video of an orangutan attacking a zoo visitor through its enclosure has grabbed everyone’s attention on social media. The video of such aggressiveness by the normally gentle creature has stunned people.

The video, which is from the Kasang Kulim Zoo in Indonesia's Riau province, shows the ape grabbing the man by his T-shirt. As his friend tries to free him from the orangutan's tight grip, the animal take a hold of the man's leg. The orangutan tightens its grip on the leg and pulls the man towards the enclosure.

Have a look at the video here:

A second video from the incident shows the man ultimately managing to escape from the animal’s grip, but not before the orangutan tried to bite his foot. According to reports, the orangutan was reacting to the visitor’s attempt to get too close to its cage after he allegedly ignored the ape’s signs of disapproval. Before the video was filmed, the man may have also kicked the animal.

Balai Besar KSDA Riau, a local government organisation, mentioned in a social media post that the young man had trespassed to get closer to the animal's cage, deliberately taking advantage of the fact that zoo officers were taking a break at that time. The management came to know about the incident after the clip went viral on social media.

The video has got more than 1.4 million views so far. The post garnered a variety of reactions, with several people being stunned to see an orangutan behaving like this. Reacting to the incident, a user animals belong in their natural habitat rather than in a cage where humans can come gawk at them.

It makes me angry they keep animals locked in cages so humans can come and stare at them or taunt them. Animals don't belong in cages they belong in their natural habitats. https://t.co/9fdY1HiPr5 — ♤ / (@TrippOrtizBro) June 8, 2022

Some suggested that the man could have punched the animal in the head to escape.

They could’ve punched it in the head or something… https://t.co/KAxMi2kEud — BΔK (@Keida_) June 8, 2022

“I thought his leg was done for. Orangutans are no joke. I’ve read they’re like 5-7 times stronger than humans and could, if provoked, tear your limbs off. Scary,” commented another user.

I thought his leg was done for. Orangutans are no joke. I’ve read they’re like 5-7 times stronger than humans and could, if provoked, tear your limbs off. Scary. https://t.co/uhEPVrh3iO — ✨✨KammieDee ✨✨ (@KAMMEDEE) June 8, 2022



Later on, zoo officials requested the visitors to be careful of what they do in the premises so as to ensure an enjoyable experience for all.

