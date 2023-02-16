ChatGPT roasted: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman calls his AI chatbot a ‘horrible product’

ChatGPT has been the most popular buzzword since its was introduced back in November of 2022. Within a month, it emerged as the hottest tech programme to have ever existed and had more users join up than Instagram, or TikTok could manage in its first month.

Some of the people behind ChatGPT, however, aren’t too impressed by ChatGPT in its current form and think that it is a terrible product. Sam Altman, who happens to be the CEO of OpenAI, is one such person.

ChatGPT – a horrible product that often fails to work and is full of issues

The CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, recently dubbed ChatGPT, the company’s artificial intelligence chatbot, a “horrible product” in a podcast interview. Altman spoke instead on ChatGPT’s general offering and present progress rather than its specific nature. Altman pointed up ChatGPT’s recurring error messages, too straightforward design, and capacity difficulties as serious drawbacks.

Altman outlined the product’s significant shortcomings in a recent Hard Fork podcast by the New York Times. He stated: “A horrible product, ChatGPT. Actually, it wasn’t made to be utilised.” He said that the product has not yet been fully integrated.

ChatGPT frequently breaks down, and telling users that it is at capacity, and rejects their queries. Altman asserted that ChatGPT requires the user to go through a drawn-out process in order to complete tasks.

Hopefully ChatGPT + Bing will get more accurate as more and more people use it

The recent integration of a new ChatGPT language model with Microsoft Bing was also discussed by Altman. He asserted that including citations beneath a Bing search result will assist in addressing misleading information. Altman asserted that the new AI-powered Bing has greatly increased accuracy and usability compared to ChatGPT.

Greg Brockman, a second co-founder of OpenAI, has acknowledged that ChatGPT’s current iteration was only released as a last resort because of problems with beta testers internally.

An impressive growth despite its flaws

ChatGPT has swiftly grown to have a sizable following despite its faults. It grew faster than Instagram and TikTok, reaching one million users a week after its introduction. Although ChatGPT’s technology is “interesting,” Altman recognised that it is still far from being a “fantastic, well-integrated solution.” But not all Bing users can get the newest version. They must first use their email IDs to sign up for a waiting list.

The ChatGPT bot, which debuted in November and has since gone viral, has upended the educational landscape and assisted students with their essays and tests. The bot can also write articles, lines of code, and cover letters for job applications. Indeed, Bill Gates has complimented ChatGPT and claimed that it will “transform our world.”

