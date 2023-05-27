World

'Only an evil state can fight against clinics': Russian overnight strikes kill 2, wound 30 in Ukraine's Dnipro

Video footage showed a devastated building with smoke pouring out of it and rescue workers looking on. Much of the upper floor of what appeared to be a three-story building had been badly damaged. A covered corpse lay in the road nearby

FP Staff May 27, 2023 09:26:03 IST
Rescuers work at the site of a clinic heavily destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine May 26, 2023. Reuters

A Russian missile attack in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday killed two people and left 30 people wounded in an attack that has been described as a crime against humanity by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Video footage showed a devastated building with smoke pouring out of it and rescue workers looking on. Much of the upper floor of what appeared to be a three-story building had been badly damaged. A covered corpse lay in the road nearby.

The attack hit a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic. Zelenskyy tweeted, “Only an evil state can fight against clinics. There can be no military purpose in this. It is pure Russian terror.”

A 69-year-old passerby was killed during the attack while another man’s body had been pulled from the rubble, the local governor informed.

The Ukrainian defence ministry said that the attack merits to be considered under Geneva Convention’s war crime.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had carried out an overnight strike on Ukrainian ammunition depots.

“The target of the strike has been achieved. All designated facilities were hit,” the RIA news agency quoted it as saying.

Moscow has dismissed allegations that its soldiers have committed war crimes and denies deliberately targeting civilians although it has bombarded cities across Ukraine since invading 15 months ago.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 27, 2023 09:30:59 IST

