'Only an evil state can fight against clinics': Russian overnight strikes kill 2, wound 30 in Ukraine's Dnipro
Video footage showed a devastated building with smoke pouring out of it and rescue workers looking on. Much of the upper floor of what appeared to be a three-story building had been badly damaged. A covered corpse lay in the road nearby
A Russian missile attack in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday killed two people and left 30 people wounded in an attack that has been described as a crime against humanity by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The attack hit a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic. Zelenskyy tweeted, “Only an evil state can fight against clinics. There can be no military purpose in this. It is pure Russian terror.”
Another 🇷🇺 missile attack, another crime against humanity as such. The buildings of a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic in the city of Dnipro were destroyed. As of now, one person was killed and 15 were wounded. The shelling aftermath is being eliminated and the… pic.twitter.com/D0bYBPByjn
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 26, 2023
A 69-year-old passerby was killed during the attack while another man’s body had been pulled from the rubble, the local governor informed.
The Ukrainian defence ministry said that the attack merits to be considered under Geneva Convention’s war crime.
Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had carried out an overnight strike on Ukrainian ammunition depots.
A Russian missile hit a clinic in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing at least two people and wounding 30 in an attack that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called a crime against humanity https://t.co/eUSaniJJ6S pic.twitter.com/6YKMARF1OI
— Reuters (@Reuters) May 27, 2023
“The target of the strike has been achieved. All designated facilities were hit,” the RIA news agency quoted it as saying.
Moscow has dismissed allegations that its soldiers have committed war crimes and denies deliberately targeting civilians although it has bombarded cities across Ukraine since invading 15 months ago.
With inputs from agencies
