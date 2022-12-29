Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to the spotlight. The social media timeline of the business magnate holds testament to the fact that he has always been the talk of the town. However, Musk is once again back in the news, but this time it is because of his son X AE A-Xii. While Musk knows very well how to grab all the attention on the internet, it seems that his adorable son is also walking in his father’s footsteps.

This is after Little X made a striking debut during a Zoom meeting last year and its video took the internet by storm. Now, the adorable video has resurfaced on the internet. The video belongs to November last year when Musk participated in a joint virtual meeting of the National Academy of Sciences’ Space Studies Board and the Board and delivered a presentation on Physics and Astronomy to discuss SpaceX’s Starship development.

Now in the meeting while Musk enthralled the audience with his impeccable speech, his two-year-old toddler became the real star of the show, after winning hearts with his adorable greetings. The crazy viral video has been shared by the Twitter page Doge Designer, who claimed it to be the “Zoom call of the year,” and ended his caption with a heart made with hands emoticon and tagged Musk as well. The now-viral video opens by showing Little X perched on his father’s lap. The Twitter CEO was reportedly explaining the latest developments and his reusable spacecraft when Little X started saying “hi, hi, hi” to the camera while babbling and waving to the people appearing online. Witnessing his cute gestures, even Musk couldn’t hold back and giggled at his adorable greetings.



Needless to say, the video instantly started making rounds on the internet, with several users taking to the comments section to respond to Little X’s cutest hi.

So cute — Rakesh Ranjan (@cartoonistrrs) December 28, 2022

Hi cutie — Kat (@Katmoe16) December 29, 2022

Hey Hi…‍♀️ — Versha Singh (@Vershasingh26) December 28, 2022

What a lovely baby! — lily (@lily2763305627) December 29, 2022

I just love this. Many many heart emojis! — Lori Mazaras (@LorilovesGio) December 29, 2022



Earlier this month, Little X accompanied his father to Twitter headquarters. On 8 December, Musk took to his official Twitter account to share a picture of his two years old near Twitter’s HQ. While sharing the picture, Musk wrote in the caption, “X in beautiful San Francisco.” Not just this but Musk also revealed that Little X even has his own Twitter badge with his picture and name on it. The caption of his tweet read, “And with his Twitter badge.”

And with his Twitter badge pic.twitter.com/4AzHMB1Poq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2022



For the unversed, Musk welcomed Little X along with Canadian Singer Grimes in May 2020. However, the two parted ways in September 2020, after dating for three years. But Musk said that they were “semi-separated” and they clearly share their love for their son.

