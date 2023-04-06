At Your Service: Robots are already taking over one of US’ most common jobs - waiting tables

In recent years, the use of robots has become more prevalent in various industries. One such industry that has started to experiment with robots is the food service industry. Robot waiters, also known as “robo-waiters,” or robot waiters are automated devices that are designed to serve customers in restaurants. These robots are becoming increasingly popular in many parts of the world, raising the question of whether they are the future of restaurants.

But what do restaurateurs and other people from the hospitality industry think?

There are many benefits to using robot waiters in restaurants. One of the most significant benefits is that they can help reduce the workload for human staff.

Reducing workload on humans, and increasing profits

Robot waiters are often seen as a way to address the labor shortage in the food service industry. Their sales have surged in recent years, with tens of thousands of them now operating in restaurants across the globe. Dennis Reynolds, who serves as the dean of the Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership at the University of Houston, believes that the use of robot waiters is the direction in which the world is headed. He points to the experience of his school’s restaurant, which introduced a robot in December, and has found that it has lightened the workload for human staff while improving efficiency.

Robots can take orders in a very selective and limited manner – they almost always take away the option to customise orders, which negatively impacts a customers experience. Furthermore, they can be used to serve food and drinks, but in order for that to happen, the customer needs to help the robot to get it to help them, thereby again, taking away from the experience of a traditional restaurant.

However, there are two sides to this argument. Customers may be impressed by the novelty of being served by a robot, which could increase their satisfaction with the restaurant. Additionally, robot waiters can reduce wait times for food and drinks, as they can serve multiple tables simultaneously. This can be particularly useful during busy periods, such as lunch and dinner.

“Every restaurant chain is looking toward as much automation as possible,” said Phil Zheng of Richtech Robotics, an Austin-based maker of robot waiters. “People are going to see these everywhere in the next year or two.”

In the summer of 2021, Li Zhai faced difficulty in hiring staff for his restaurant, Noodle Topia, in Madison Heights, Michigan. To address this issue, he purchased a BellaBot from Pudu Robotics, which turned out to be so successful that he bought two more. The robots have taken on tasks such as leading customers to their seats, delivering food to tables, and transporting dirty dishes back to the kitchen.

With the help of these robots, Zhai is now able to manage the same volume of business with just three staff members, compared to the five or six he used to need. Additionally, the robots are cost-effective, with a price tag of around $15,000, as opposed to the monthly cost of $5,000 to $6,000 for a single human employee.

Not viable for everyone

Restaurants however, have an additional cost that they incur for training their staff to learn how to use and maintain the robots. Whale for Zhai it was not an issue, but these costs can be a significant barrier for many restaurants, particularly small businesses that may not have the resources to invest in such technology.

Another drawback is that robot waiters may not be able to provide the same level of customer service as human staff. For example, robots may not be able to understand complex orders or respond to customer inquiries in the same way that a human waiter can. Additionally, robots may not be able to provide the same personal touch as a human waiter, which could impact the overall dining experience.

To tackle this it’s best if restaurant managers have a mix of human staff and robot waiters, working together, an approach Zhai has taken. Robots give human servers more time to mingle with customers, which increases tips. And customers often post videos of the robots on social media that entice others to visit. “Besides saving labour, the robots generate business,” Zhai said.

How robo-waiters went mainstream

Concerns about hygiene during the pandemic period, as well as the introduction of new technology such as QR code menus, paved the way for robots, according to Karthik Namasivayam, head of hospitality business at Michigan State University’s Broad College of Business.

“Once an operator understands and works with one technology, other technologies become less intimidating and will be much more readily accepted as we progress,” he said.

According to Namasivayam, popular acceptance of robot waiters is already strong in Asia. Pizza Hut, for example, has 1,000 automated waiters in China.

However, not all restaurant owners are sold on the idea of using robot waiters. Some owners feel that the use of robots could detract from the overall dining experience, as customers may feel that the restaurant lacks a personal touch. Additionally, some owners feel that the use of robots could lead to job losses, as fewer human staff would be needed to run the restaurant. Then there is the issue of robot waiters breaking down. Worse still, is when they break down in the middle of the service.

Reliability issues

Robots have not proven to be as dependable or cost-effective as human servers.

Wang Long, the boss of a Chinese restaurant, stated that both of his robots had failed.

“We only used them on occasion,” Wang explained. “It’s a concept thing, and machines will never replace humans.”

Namasivayam believes that eventually, a certain proportion of eateries — perhaps 30% — will continue to have human servers and be deemed more luxurious, while the remainder will rely more heavily on robots in the kitchen and dining areas. According to him, economics are on the side of robots; the cost of human labour will continue to increase, but technology expenses will decline.

Robot waiters are becoming an increasingly popular option for restaurants around the world. While there are many benefits to using robot waiters, such as increased efficiency and productivity, there are also some drawbacks, such as the cost of implementing the technology and the potential impact on the customer experience.

Whether to use robo-waiters in a restaurant will depend on a variety of factors, including the restaurant’s size, budget, and overall business goals. However, it is clear that the use of robots in the food service industry is a trend that is likely to continue in the coming years, as technology continues to advance and the demand for efficiency and convenience grows.

