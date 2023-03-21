Norwegian diplomat shares video of building in China getting constructed in 28 hours

Constructing a multi-storey building is no joke. A lot of people, tools, and machines are required to complete this task. It usually takes weeks, months and years to complete the whole construction process. But in surprising footage, it was revealed that the task was achieved in just 28 hours. This remarkable feat attracted the attention of Erik Solheim, a Norwegian diplomat and former politician. In the video shared by Solheim, a 10-storey building can be seen getting built in close to 29 hours. He wrote in the caption, “Only in China. Bing, bing, bing! How to build a modern 10-story apartment building in a day!”

Have a look at this video here:

Only in China 🇨🇳!

Bing, bing, bing! How to build a modern 10-story apartment building in a day! pic.twitter.com/D3uN3pHTJJ — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) March 20, 2023

The video shows how the cranes are placing one block over the top of another to construct the building. Meanwhile, the skilful workers tirelessly work to join them together with the help of tools. Towards the end of the video, the building gets completely ready. The stunning view of the rooms inside the building is also shown. Although completed within a day, the building looks no less than mesmerising.

The video clip gathered a wide range of reactions in the comment section. Several users wrote that China has mastered the skill of constructing buildings.

Wow these guys have mastered it. — Lalitha (@Lalitha_S_Iyer) March 20, 2023

While the viewers were impressed by this, some people claimed that a few portions were prepared a day before.

I bet some of the parts were prepared the day before... 😉 — Tim Trainer (@TimTrainer8) March 20, 2023

Some accounts wondered if this building can withstand an earthquake.

Are these buildings earthquake proof 🤔??? — deepak (@deepakyadav1212) March 20, 2023

A few users said that the building was assembled and not constructed.

I think you meant "ASSEMBLE". Still, it is impressive. — Carl Junge (@jung_quist) March 20, 2023

Some users were also impressed with the portable building structures that were used to construct the building.

Great👏Actually assembled in one day.

It's like a portable building structure & can be installed within a short span of time .

Good for emergency purposes. — Anand Golchha (@Anandgolchha11) March 20, 2023

As per media reports, the building is earthquake-resistant and has been constructed by the Broad Group. A five-minute-long video of its construction was shared first in June 2021.

The building was developed in China’s Changsha city in 28 hours and 45 minutes. According to Broad Group, the building can be disassembled and moved to another location. The company also mentioned that their system can be utilised to build high-rises as tall as 200 storeys.

