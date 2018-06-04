North Korea's reshuffle of top military officials ahead of summit with Donald Trump raises eyebrows in Seoul, Washington

Washington/Seoul: North Korea’s top three military officials have been removed from their posts, a senior US official said on Sunday, a move analysts said could support efforts by the North’s young leader to jump-start economic development and engage with the world.

Seoul, too, is monitoring developments in the North's military, it said on Monday after reports said Pyongyang replaced three of its top military officials.

Kim Jong-un is preparing for a high-stakes summit with US president Donald Trump in Singapore on 12 June, the first such meeting between a North Korean leader and a sitting US president.

Kim’s motivation remains unclear but analysts said the shake-up allows him and the ruling party to tighten control over the Korean People’s Army (KPA) at a critical time of international engagement and domestic development.

According to researchers at NK Leadership Watch, the change at the top of the GPB "represents a continuation of tightening Party control over the KPA". But new GPB director Kim Su-gil was a "highly trusted" lieutenant of leader Kim Jong-un, it added, who appointed him to the Pyongyang party committee -- once a powerbase for his uncle Jang Song-thaek -- after having the older man executed for treason in 2013.

“If Kim Jong-un is set on making peace with the US and South Korea and dealing away at least part of the nuclear program, he will have to put the KPA’s influence in a box and keep it there,” said Ken Gause, director of the International Affairs Group at CNA, a non-profit research and analysis organisation.

“This reshuffle has brought to the fore the officers who can do just that. They are loyal to Kim Jong-un and no one else.”

Trump revived the Singapore summit on Friday after canceling it a week earlier.

Some Dissent

The United States is seeking a negotiated end to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and U.S. officials believe there was some dissension in the military about Kim’s approaches to South Korea and the United States.

Trump wants North Korea to “denuclearise,” or get rid of its nuclear arsenal, in return for relief from economic sanctions. North Korea’s leadership is believed to regard nuclear weapons as crucial to its survival, while Kim has said he plans to focus on economic development.

The US official did not identify the three ousted military officials.

Citing an unidentified intelligence official, Yonhap said No Kwang-chol, first vice minister of the Ministry of People’s Armed Forces, had replaced Pak Yong-sik as defense chief, while Ri Myong-su was replaced by his deputy, Ri Yong-gil. North Korean state media previously confirmed that Army General Kim Su-gil had replaced Kim Jong-gak as director of the KPA’s General Political Bureau.

The White House, State Department, CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond immediately to requests for official comment.