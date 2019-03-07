North Korea rocket site appears to have resumed 'normal operational status', say US experts

Washington: A North Korean long-range rocket launch site appears to have resumed "normal operation status" as work to rebuild the launch pad has proceeded rapidly, US experts said Thursday.

"Given that construction, plus activity at other areas of the site, Sohae (Satellite Launching Station) appears to have returned to normal operational status," the specialised website 38 North said.

The website and the Center for Strategic and International Studies tracked activity at the site — which began before last week's aborted summit in Hanoi between US president Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un — using commercial satellite imagery.

