No hope of improving ties with UK, says Kremlin after Rishi Sunak’s nomination

New Delhi: The Kremlin on Tuesday made it clear that Moscow believes there is “no hope” of improving diplomatic ties with London after the nomination of Rishi Sunak as British Prime Minister.

“At the moment, we do not see any preconditions, grounds, or hope that in the foreseeable future there will be any positive changes” in the relationship between the United Kingdom and Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during his daily briefing.

“Russia remains open and ready to discuss the most difficult issues at the negotiating table. But not to the detriment of our own interests,” Peskov said.

Born to Indian parents, Sunak became Britain’s youngest prime minister in two centuries upon taking over from the ousted Conservative leader Liz Truss on Tuesday.

Britain has been one of the West’s most vocal backers of Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24. Sunak is the third British prime minister during that period.

Russian officials have expressed joy at the departures of both Truss and Boris Johnson and repeatedly said they see no chance of an improvement in relations between London and Moscow, no matter who occupies No. 10 Downing Street.

Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister of the year on Tuesday and now must turn his attention to taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions of Britons struggling to afford food and energy bills.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.