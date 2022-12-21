Newspaper cutout of Cartoon Network’s show schedule from 2001 makes internet nostalgic

The introduction of social media and online video-streaming platforms has significantly minimised the importance of television. With technology achieving new heights day by day, television has become nothing but a screen displaying internet-driven content. As almost every channel is now accessible digitally, cable networks have become an old chapter. However, it is still a nostalgia for the 90s kids. Such a person who grew up in that era shared a newspaper cutout from the year 2001 on Twitter. The photograph depicts a list of shows that different kids’ channels like Cartoon Network and Discovery would telecast all day long.

This is how a perfect day looked like in 2001! #nostalgia pic.twitter.com/cYtYaurIsz — Priyanka Thirumurthy (@priyankathiru) December 19, 2022

Nowadays, the internet has made it easier to stream any kind of entertainment show anytime on a variety of OTT platforms. But, when smartphones did not come, so an internet connection, people, especially children, had to follow the daily newspaper to learn a day’s show schedule.

Cartoon Network has always been the kids’ one of the main attractions thanks to its popular programs like Tom and Jerry, Sylvester and Tweety, Dexter’s Laboratory, Powerpuff Girls and Flintstones, among others. They used to wait eagerly to come back from their school and enjoy their favourite animated series on the television screen.

Coming to the new viral post, the day would start with Scooby Doo Movies with the telecast beginning at 5 am. Then, there were a number of classic programs in the queue including Batman- The Animated Series, The New Adventures of Captain Planet, Courage- The Cowardly Dog, Pinky and The Brain and many more. The caption of the post reads, “This is how a perfect day looked like in 2001.”

The Twitter post certainly generated much buzz among social media users. A number of users, reminiscing their childhood days, marked their presence in the comment section.

A user recalled, “Before 2000s, CN used to finish at 9pm with Popeye being the last show at 8.30, post which a TNT bomb would explode on screen to end cartoons for the night. Post 9 pm, it used to be black and white English songs or movies.”

Before 2000s CN used to finish at 9pm with popeye being last show at 8.30, post which a TNT bomb would explode on screen to end cartoons for the night. Post 9pm it used to be black and white english songs/movies — Balaji (@balaji_v26) December 19, 2022



Another person swore, “it used to be a ritual to see this column to spot my fav show’s timing or repeat.”

I swear, it used to be a ritual to see this column to spot my fav show’s timing or repeat. — A. Kameshwari (@Kameshwari93) December 19, 2022



An individual revealed, “Brought me back memories. There was a time when TNT and cartoon networks had to timeshare. TNT from 9pm to 6am and the rest for CN. Took me down the memory lane.”

That 4pm Power Zone!! TV at its best. I remember racing home in my blue top gear cycle. I would even go to school early so that I can find a corner spot in the cycle shed and scoot out quickly — Vinoth (@vagabondvinoth) December 19, 2022



Here are some other notable reactions:

All I can think of is how kids nowadays are missing out on these awesome cartoons!

(RIP CN😢)

Our childhood was blessed by these, so many memories. It pays to be a 90s kid, am I right!? — maverick 💙 (@tanmay_patil_17) December 20, 2022

Before DTH in 2006 i had access to all TV channels through normal Cable network and my 100 channel BPL TV was fully occupied, DTH came spoiled everything in the name of separate packs,I thank cable TV the reason I speak many languages. Star Plus, UdayaTV, Gemini, Sun, Surya TV 😄 — Avinash Bengaluru (@meavinash6262) December 19, 2022

Reminded of a perfect TV day in d 1980s. At 6 PM, Doordarshan, d only TV channel wd start with a tune. Most programmes wd be govt propaganda. Once a week, we hd ‘Oliyum Oliyum’- 6 Tamil Songs. On Saturday-Hindi film. On Sun-Tamil film like Sabapathy(1941 film).TV closed at 10 PM. — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh (@Jasonphilip8) December 19, 2022



Since being surfaced on the internet, the post has garnered more than 75,000 likes so far on the microblogging site. Are you a 90s’ kid? What was your favourite Cartoon Network show?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.