FP Trending December 21, 2022 16:20:39 IST
Newspaper cutout of Cartoon Network's show schedule from 2001 makes internet nostalgic.

The introduction of social media and online video-streaming platforms has significantly minimised the importance of television. With technology achieving new heights day by day, television has become nothing but a screen displaying internet-driven content. As almost every channel is now accessible digitally, cable networks have become an old chapter. However, it is still a nostalgia for the 90s kids. Such a person who grew up in that era shared a newspaper cutout from the year 2001 on Twitter. The photograph depicts a list of shows that different kids’ channels like Cartoon Network and Discovery would telecast all day long.

Nowadays, the internet has made it easier to stream any kind of entertainment show anytime on a variety of OTT platforms. But, when smartphones did not come, so an internet connection, people, especially children, had to follow the daily newspaper to learn a day’s show schedule.

Cartoon Network has always been the kids’ one of the main attractions thanks to its popular programs like Tom and Jerry, Sylvester and Tweety, Dexter’s Laboratory, Powerpuff Girls and Flintstones, among others. They used to wait eagerly to come back from their school and enjoy their favourite animated series on the television screen.

Coming to the new viral post, the day would start with Scooby Doo Movies with the telecast beginning at 5 am. Then, there were a number of classic programs in the queue including Batman- The Animated Series, The New Adventures of Captain Planet, Courage- The Cowardly Dog, Pinky and The Brain and many more. The caption of the post reads, “This is how a perfect day looked like in 2001.”

The Twitter post certainly generated much buzz among social media users. A number of users, reminiscing their childhood days, marked their presence in the comment section.

A user recalled, “Before 2000s, CN used to finish at 9pm with Popeye being the last show at 8.30, post which a TNT bomb would explode on screen to end cartoons for the night. Post 9 pm, it used to be black and white English songs or movies.”


Another person swore, “it used to be a ritual to see this column to spot my fav show’s timing or repeat.”


An individual revealed, “Brought me back memories. There was a time when TNT and cartoon networks had to timeshare. TNT from 9pm to 6am and the rest for CN. Took me down the memory lane.”


Here are some other notable reactions:


Since being surfaced on the internet, the post has garnered more than 75,000 likes so far on the microblogging site. Are you a 90s’ kid? What was your favourite Cartoon Network show?

Updated Date: December 21, 2022 16:20:39 IST

