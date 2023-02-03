After months of deliberations and speculations, Netflix has finally announced its new password-sharing policy, which states that the platform would no longer allow password sharing among people who live in different households. While this comes as the platform’s major crackdown on the widespread practice of sharing passwords on multiple devices, the decision has left several customers unhappy. People have been taking to social media to raise their collective rage over the move. Amid this, an old tweet by Netflix is now going viral on the internet and left people roasting the platform. The tweet from 2017 is contradictory to the OTT platform’s present position and reads, “Love is sharing a password.”

Take a look:

Love is sharing a password. — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2017



Unhappy customers left no stone unturned to troll the platform for its decision and shared several reactions to criticise the decision. While one user wrote, “I hope you rethink your crackdown on this. It doesn’t do a good service to your customers and is pretty harsh”, while another one wrote, “you are so out of touch with your customers… Kids from separated homes, college/uni students, those who regularly stay in hospital, those who travel regularly: armed forces, pilots, etc..you are going to lose customers even if it’s just out of principle.”

Check more reactions:

That’s what happens when your social media team blindly jumps on every trend. — Frank Jonen (@frankjonen) February 1, 2023

Has the meaning of love changed? — Ìféolúwa Òshó- A Seasoned Comrade. (@PrideofEkiti) January 26, 2023

I hope you rethink your crackdown on this. It doesn’t do a good service to your customers and is pretty harsh — 🟣🖤🎵Gothic Opera Singer in Tech #MSIgnite🎵🖤 (@SingingTech) February 1, 2023

@netflix you are so out of touch with your customers…

Kids from separated homes, college / uni students, those who regularly stay in hospital, those who travel regularly: armed forces, pilots etc..you are going to lose customers even if it’s just out of principle. — 🐝Helpful, 🐝Honest, 🐝Kind & Trust (@EmpathyandTrust) February 1, 2023



Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing

Almost after a year since Netflix first announced charging extra subscribers from outside the household, it has finally started giving out more details about the same ahead of rolling out the policy change. In a recent letter to shareholders, the platform announced that the policy will be brought into force by the end of March. While the company’s Help Center page has been updated with a few changes, it also states how customers will need to log in to the account’s home Wi-Fi connection every 31 days to keep using the account in other locations.

“2022 was a tough year, with a bumpy start but a brighter finish. We believe we have a clear path to reaccelerate our revenue growth: continuing to improve all aspects of Netflix, launching paid sharing and building our ads offering. As always, our north stars remain pleasing our members and building even greater profitability over time,” a part of the letter read.

Besides that, the company also stated that it is planning to make the extra subscribers pay a certain fee for enjoying the privilege of sharing passwords outside the households.

