Netflix Goes Down: OTT service goes down globally after issues with failed live broadcast of 'Love Is Blind'

Netflix users in the US and other parts of the world faced a massive outage early on Monday or Sunday evening in the US. As per Downdetector.com, a website that tracks the status of most major platforms and websites, at least 11,000 users reported that they have trouble accessing Netflix.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

Also read: US adults spend almost as much time on TikTok as they do on Netflix, reveals market research

The issues allegedly began when Netflix tried to broadcast its second-ever live event on Sunday evening. Love is Blind: The Live Reunion, a special broadcast that Netflix had planned to live stream, failed to start streaming at its planned 8:00 PM showtime

Netflix quickly took to Twitter after recognising the issue and promised to begin the broadcast within 15 minutes. That, too, did not occur. Subscribers were still seeing error displays more than an hour later while attempting to watch the event.

Subscribers were still seeing error displays more than an hour later while attempting to watch the event. Netflix went on to suggest that it will be “worth the wait.” As the delay continued, hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey took to Instagram to thank fans (and a live studio audience) for their patience.

Also read: Users sharing Netflix passwords in the UK to face criminal charges, could end up in jail

Finally, at around 9:30 p.m. ET, Netflix issued a public apology and stated that the special will be produced and made accessible on Netflix “as soon as humanly possible.” However, it would no longer be available owing to whatever technical glitch caused all of this. Fans were able to enjoy the season four reunion a short time afterwards, however Netflix has yet to explain what occurred.

For unknown reasons, the Love is Blind reunion proved significantly more difficult for Netflix than a Chris Rock live comedy special that broadcast without incident in early March. With tonight’s delay stretching into the 9 p.m. ET hour, Netflix risks losing a large number of viewers to HBO’s breakout drama Succession.

Also read: Explained: What is the profile transfer feature that Netflix is planning to use to combat password sharing

Due to the unexpected delay, Netflix received an avalanche of complaints and derision on social media.

we deserve to all share the same password after this #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/wClMHJO0ro — T (@trinawatters) April 17, 2023

Netflix charging Netflix running

extra for services one live event #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/fqH5m41emT — Shelby (@Shelby_Delaine) April 17, 2023



The humiliating delay is a major setback for Netflix, who have stated that it plans to frequently broadcast live programming, including comedy specials and award presentations like the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, to draw customers and compete with streaming rivals. The business hasn’t disclosed what’s next on its live event calendar, but there will be a lot of pressure on Netflix to deliver and make tonight’s disaster a one-time occurrence.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.