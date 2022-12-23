Friday, December 23, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Users sharing Netflix passwords in the UK to face criminal charges, could end up in jail

Netflix will have the option of going after their users who share passwords in the UK under the piracy laws they have. It will be interesting to see if Netflix pursues the legal route to crack down on users sharing passwords, or simply penalise accounts by charging them extra.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 23, 2022 11:58:09 IST

Netflix has been cracking down on users who share passwords with their families and friends, an activity that most of us have been guilty of. However, patrons of Netflix in the UK might not be able to do that anymore, by law. 

Users sharing Netflix passwords in the UK to face criminal charges, could end up in jail

Netflix will have the option of going after their users who share passwords in the UK under the piracy laws they have. It will be interesting to see if Netflix pursues the legal route to crack down on users sharing passwords, or simply penalise accounts by charging them extra. Image Credit: Netflix

The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) in the United Kingdom has said that sharing Netflix passwords with users who don’t live together, whether they are a part of your family or not, could invite criminal charges against such users, based on the anti-piracy laws they have in England, Wales and Scottland. 

Password sharing for streaming accounts may constitute “secondary copyright infringement,” according to a new advisory published by the IPO. As part of its intensified efforts to get renegade members to pay up, Netflix has already stated that it would begin charging users for password sharing early in the following year.

This week, the IPO issued instructions that stated: “Accessing movies, TV shows, or live sports events using Kodi boxes, hacked Fire Sticks, or apps without paying a subscription is a breach of copyright and you may be committing a crime.”

The streaming juggernaut is free to file a lawsuit if necessary, according to the IPO, after which all perpetrators will be prosecuted until the full extent of the law.

Customers who share their passwords with people they don’t live with will now face stricter penalties from Netflix. The streaming giant estimated that while it has nearly 222 million households paying for its service, accounts are shared with more than 100 million other households not paying the television streaming service.

Netflix is making some sweeping changes in the manner in which it allows users on its platform. After unveiling a new ad-supported tier for users, Netflix is going after users who share password. The streaming giant is also trying to expand and broaden the scope of its programming. 

To make it easier for customers who have been using shared passwords to get their own account, Netflix rolled out a new “Profile Transfer” feature that will let users migrate their personal profile from someone else’s account to a new one.

As for new programming, Netflix announced earlier this week that they will get into programming content based on fitness and will be collaborating with Nike Training Club. They have also been pushing their gaming service quite a bit. 

What will be interesting to see is whether Netflix pursues the legal route to crack down on users who share passwords, or simply penalise accounts by charging users extra.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Netflix

Netflix will start producing and streaming fitness content, gets into a collab with Nike Training Club 

Dec 22, 2022
Netflix will start producing and streaming fitness content, gets into a collab with Nike Training Club 
From Vijay Varma in Stranger Things to Minnal Murali: Netflix’s Playback 2022 is all about Mismatched crossovers

From Vijay Varma in Stranger Things to Minnal Murali: Netflix’s Playback 2022 is all about Mismatched crossovers

Dec 22, 2022
Mossad finally reveals how master spy Eli Cohen who came close to being Syria’s defence minister was caught

NewsTracker

Mossad finally reveals how master spy Eli Cohen who came close to being Syria’s defence minister was caught

Dec 12, 2022
Netflix plans $900M facility at former New Jersey Army base, to create more jobs and opportunities

Netflix plans $900M facility at former New Jersey Army base, to create more jobs and opportunities

Dec 22, 2022
After Harry & Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex to present Netflix docu-series Live To Lead

After Harry & Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex to present Netflix docu-series Live To Lead

Dec 22, 2022
Explained: The corruption case against Bihar cop Amit Lodha, who inspired Netflix’s ‘Khakee’

ConnectTheDots

Explained: The corruption case against Bihar cop Amit Lodha, who inspired Netflix’s ‘Khakee’

Dec 09, 2022

science

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022