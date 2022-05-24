Narendra Modi’s photo at Quad Meet ‘leading’ from the front goes viral; BJP ministers hail PM’s leadership skills

Sharing the photo, BJP leaders and ministers have expressed their admiration for prime minister Modi and his leadership skills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo of 'leading' from the front at the Quad Summit along with the world leaders is breaking the internet with Indian ministers hailing PM Modi's leadership qualities at Quad Meet.

The photo that has gone viral shows PM Modi walking down the stairs with other Quad leaders including US president Joe Biden, Japan's prime minister Fumio Kishida and Australian PM Anthony Albanese, where Modi is in front of everyone.

Leading the world… a picture is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/T4lJ8rFt1u — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 24, 2022

Sharing the photo, BJP leaders and ministers have expressed their admiration for Modi and his leadership skills. The national convener of the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Malviya wrote, "Leading the world… a picture is worth a thousand words." While Cabinet minister Piyush Goyal shared the photo on Twitter and captioned it as 'Seeing is Believing', Smriti Irani, referring to PM Modi as 'Pradhan Sevak' tweeted, "Pradhan Sevak — knows the way , goes the way , shows the way."

Pradhan Sevak — knows the way , goes the way , shows the way 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QTpN8ODxhR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 24, 2022

PM Modi said that Quad has emerged as a ‘force for good’. “Mutual trust gives new energy to democratic nations. Quad helps the Indo-Pacific become a better region. Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, the scope has become extensive, its form effective. At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged – it is the shared goal for all of us,” he added.

Arunachal Pradesh's chief minister Pema Khandu and Union minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, also shared the photo to express their admiration.

What are your thoughts on the photo?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.