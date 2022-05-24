Narendra Modi’s photo at Quad Meet ‘leading’ from the front goes viral; BJP ministers hail PM’s leadership skills
Sharing the photo, BJP leaders and ministers have expressed their admiration for prime minister Modi and his leadership skills
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo of 'leading' from the front at the Quad Summit along with the world leaders is breaking the internet with Indian ministers hailing PM Modi's leadership qualities at Quad Meet.
The photo that has gone viral shows PM Modi walking down the stairs with other Quad leaders including US president Joe Biden, Japan's prime minister Fumio Kishida and Australian PM Anthony Albanese, where Modi is in front of everyone.
Leading the world… a picture is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/T4lJ8rFt1u
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 24, 2022
Sharing the photo, BJP leaders and ministers have expressed their admiration for Modi and his leadership skills. The national convener of the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Malviya wrote, "Leading the world… a picture is worth a thousand words." While Cabinet minister Piyush Goyal shared the photo on Twitter and captioned it as 'Seeing is Believing', Smriti Irani, referring to PM Modi as 'Pradhan Sevak' tweeted, "Pradhan Sevak — knows the way , goes the way , shows the way."
Pradhan Sevak — knows the way , goes the way , shows the way 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QTpN8ODxhR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 24, 2022
PM Modi said that Quad has emerged as a ‘force for good’. “Mutual trust gives new energy to democratic nations. Quad helps the Indo-Pacific become a better region. Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, the scope has become extensive, its form effective. At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged – it is the shared goal for all of us,” he added.
Arunachal Pradesh's chief minister Pema Khandu and Union minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, also shared the photo to express their admiration.
Standing apart, and ushering India into a new era.
Pride 🙏@narendramodi #PMModiInJapan pic.twitter.com/LwzDj7GNaU
— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 24, 2022
हिन्दुस्तान की शक्ति, नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की शख्सीयत 🇮🇳👍 @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/mkofukO7Xq — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) May 24, 2022
