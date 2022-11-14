Mystery girl spotted in Pakistan's T20 World Cup semi-final still trends, check reactions

While India might have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup series after losing to England in the second semi-final on Thursday, the entire tournament so far has no doubt given rise to a series of memes and jibes on the internet, thanks to some viral moments from the ground. Starting from hilarious memes to viral videos, social media is flooding with them. One such similar instance also came during the first semi-final between Pakistan and New Zealand. While Pakistan defeated New Zealand further making it to the finals, it was a mystery girl that became more popular than the game itself.

Notably, it was during the Pakistani vs New Zealand match at the iconic MCG on Wednesday, 9 November, when a girl, seemingly a Pakistani fan, was seen cheering for the team from the crowd. Dressed in a white top and trousers, the beautiful fan left many people amazed.

Many also took to Twitter to share pictures of the Pakistani fan and since then it has been gaining attention on the Internet. Users also took the opportunity to display their hilarious side and shared several memes and jokes about the viral girl.

Sharing pictures of the Pakistani supporter, a user wrote, “Divided by country United by beautiful girl but never with Pakistan GIRL”. Another person while congratulating Pakistan on its win commented, “Congratulations Pakistan. This is why the crowd is singing (Dil Dil Pakistan Jan Jan Pakistan.”

While many still try to know more about the girl, she has been identified as Natasha who is an overseas Pakistani, presently residing in Melbourne. Her Twitter handle has several pictures of her moments from the match in the same outfit. No doubt, the Pak vs NZ semi-finals has made her an overnight sensation.

T20 World Cup finals

After defeating India in the second semi-finals, England is all set to lock horns with Pakistan in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, 13 November 2022. The highly-anticipated match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

