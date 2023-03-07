Elon Musk has time and again made headlines for his controversial tweets. The Twitter chief is now in the news once again for mocking a former employee of the micro-blogging platform. In a Twitter thread, an ex-Twitter employee, Haraldur Thorleifsson, claimed that he and almost 200 other staff members lost access to their work computers nine days ago. The ex-Twitter staffer also claimed that the human resources department, and Elon Musk himself had not replied to any queries on the matter. Soon enough, the thread caught the attention of the Tesla CEO. Musk replied to the tweet and asked Thorleifsson about the work he used to do for Twitter.

According to Haraldur Thorleifsson, his work included efforts to save nearly $500,000 on Software as a service (SaaS) contracts. At the end of the conversation, Musk mocked the worker with a laughing emoji. He even used a clip from the 1999 movie ‘Office Space’ to make fun of Thorleifsson.

Have a look at this thread here:

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Would you say that you’re a people person?https://t.co/kLD9NWHVIT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Thorleifsson later added that he had received confirmation from the HR that his contract with Twitter had been terminated.

But the original question was if I was still employed or not since you or your head of HR haven’t been able to answer that yet. But she did just miraculously reply so I finally have confirmation that I no longer work at Twitter!! — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

The Twitter thread received a wide range of reactions in the comment section. People criticised Musk’s behaviour and said that there should be a proper exit policy.

Sad. Proper exit policy should be there instead of laughing at the employee. — Rajgopal H G (@g_rajgopal) March 7, 2023



Others were furious at the billionaire’s callous attitude towards his workers and asked when he would step down as Twitter’s CEO.

So he just ghosts his employees now instead of having the respect to communicate with them. When will he step down from Twitter as he promised? — Mike Massé (@mikemasse) March 6, 2023

Twitter recently sacked about 200 employees or 10 per cent of its workforce. The social media company’s workforce has reportedly shrunk by at least 70 percent since Musk’s takeover last year.

After the layoffs, dozens of former Twitter employees had accused the firm of legal violation stemming from Musk’s takeover. The accusations included non-payment of the promised severance and targeting women for layoffs. The social media giant is also facing at least three complaints filed with a US labour board claiming that workers were let go for criticising the company.

