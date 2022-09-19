World

Mother swan carries chick on back as rest of family fall in line; video wins hearts

The chicks appear to be very disciplined. They all follow their mother in a proper line without getting distracted by anything.

FP Trending September 19, 2022 18:10:42 IST
Mother swan carries chick on back as rest of family fall in line; video wins hearts

Photo for representation

People love watching adorable videos of animals and birds on the internet. The clips bring us even more joy if we see the creatures acting in a manner similar to human beings. One such video has been shared on Twitter by Erik Solheim, Norwegian diplomat and former politician. In the video, it can be seen that a cute family of swans is swimming through a wetland. The chicks are following their mother and swimming in a straight line. The cutest part of the video is that the mother is carrying a chick on her back. It appears that this chick either doesn’t know how to swim yet, or it just wants to use its privilege of being the youngest child.

The chicks appear to be very disciplined. They all follow their mother in a proper line without getting distracted by anything. The video was tweeted with the caption, “Wonderful nature! Sweet family of Mute Swan — I am jealous of the chick riding on mom’s back.”

Watch this clip here:

A user replied to this post with another adorable video of swans. In the video, some of these beautiful bids can be seen swimming in line through what appears to be a river. Here is the video:

In the comments section, many people pointed out how the youngest sibling gets some special privileges.

A lot of people found the video adorable.


The video has currently more than 724,000 views and 839 likes.

Mute swans, as the species in the video is known, feed on plants, especially waterweed as per the website of The Wildlife Trusts. Both male and female swans are responsible for parenting the chicks. The male guards the nest when the female leaves to feed. You can easily recognize these birds. The all-white birds have an orange-coloured bill with a black base.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 19, 2022 18:19:11 IST

TAGS:

also read

Man walks goose on leash, video leaves internet shocked
World

Man walks goose on leash, video leaves internet shocked

A video is going viral on social media in which a man can be seen walking his goose on a leash on a busy road

Watch: Forest officials provide shade to sleeping baby elephant, video wins hearts
India

Watch: Forest officials provide shade to sleeping baby elephant, video wins hearts

In the clip, the forest officials can be seen using an umbrella to provide shade to the little one as they wait for its mother to arrive

Caught on camera: UP man miraculously survives after train runs over him
India

Caught on camera: UP man miraculously survives after train runs over him

A video has been shared on Twitter in which a man falls on the railway track, and a train passes over him. The miraculous part is that he survived this without any severe injuries