People love watching adorable videos of animals and birds on the internet. The clips bring us even more joy if we see the creatures acting in a manner similar to human beings. One such video has been shared on Twitter by Erik Solheim, Norwegian diplomat and former politician. In the video, it can be seen that a cute family of swans is swimming through a wetland. The chicks are following their mother and swimming in a straight line. The cutest part of the video is that the mother is carrying a chick on her back. It appears that this chick either doesn’t know how to swim yet, or it just wants to use its privilege of being the youngest child.

The chicks appear to be very disciplined. They all follow their mother in a proper line without getting distracted by anything. The video was tweeted with the caption, “Wonderful nature! Sweet family of Mute Swan — I am jealous of the chick riding on mom’s back.”

Watch this clip here:

Wonderful nature! ❤️

Sweet family of Mute Swan — I am jealous of the chick riding on mom's back.🤣 credit: 郭丽霞 pic.twitter.com/2SSwTRyjmE — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) September 18, 2022

A user replied to this post with another adorable video of swans. In the video, some of these beautiful bids can be seen swimming in line through what appears to be a river. Here is the video:

In the comments section, many people pointed out how the youngest sibling gets some special privileges.

Sir, you must have enjoyed similar privilege if you had been the youngest among siblings 😀 — Kashinath Jena (@KashiJena) September 18, 2022

A lot of people found the video adorable.

Adorable 🥰 — Swati Singh (@singhswati2021) September 18, 2022



The video has currently more than 724,000 views and 839 likes.

Mute swans, as the species in the video is known, feed on plants, especially waterweed as per the website of The Wildlife Trusts. Both male and female swans are responsible for parenting the chicks. The male guards the nest when the female leaves to feed. You can easily recognize these birds. The all-white birds have an orange-coloured bill with a black base.

