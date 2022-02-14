Mother receives hugs from deceased son's basketball teammates, watch emotional video

In a video shared by Dehart on her official Instagram account, she wrote how the teammates of her son’s basketball team took turns to hug her and remind her that Ely Dehart will always be a part of his school’s basketball team.

The ones who die never truly leave us. They remain in our hearts forever and are remembered for the all the things they loved to do. A memorable incident on the same lines occurred when a mother of a deceased 14-year-old boy was hugged by her son’s basketball team members to remind her that her son will always be a part of the team.

Jennifer Dehart lost her son, Ely Dehart in November 2020 in a tragic car accident after his pickup crashed while driving in the North of miller in Buffalo County at Central Nebraska. As reported by The Independent, the teenager lost control after cresting a hill and the pickup rolled into the north ditch. The young boy who was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle, died of his injuries.

Ely Dehart was part of his school’s basketball team and his mother returned to the court this year to cheer for her son’s teammates. While all the boys of the team were shaking hands with their friends and family, they all made sure to count Ely Dehart in this emotional moment, by giving his mother a hug.

In a video shared by Dehart on her official Instagram account, she wrote how the teammates of her son’s basketball team took turns to hug her and remind her that Ely Dehart will always be a part of his school’s basketball team.

Watch the heart-warming video here:



Dehart captioned the video by writing, “So proud to call these boys family and so excited for them all”.

In the emotional clip, one can see the teammates taking turns to embrace Jennifer Dehart, who is standing among the audience. The boys run across the court to come and greet her with a warm hug. The text of Dehart’s video also mentions that this poignant gesture from the boys means more to her than they will ever know.

The young players reminded Dehart of her son and she felt like her own child was hugging her. She also expressed love and gratitude to the boys of the basketball team and thanked them for this beautiful moment.

Jennifer Dehart’s video has gone viral on the internet, with users getting emotional and teary-eyed after watching the short-clip. The video was also shared by Good News Correspondent on Twitter and retweeted by many, including NBA player Rex Chapman and American actress Patricia Arquette.

Arquette captioned her tweet by saying that the thoughtfulness behind this gesture would certainly help in bearing the grief of losing a loved one while Chapman wrote that he was ‘bawling’ after watching the video.

This is a beautiful example of manly strength. Thoughtfulness and the capacity to help you bear your grief. https://t.co/Lq4qkw76Cy — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 11, 2022

Chapman also commented under the clip by posting ‘crying’ and ‘heartbreak’ emoticons.

Take a look at a few more tweets here:

I’m not crying, you are 😂😂😂 https://t.co/xIv0Mugh6e — Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) February 12, 2022

Be the reason someone smiles. This is so beautiful. ❤️ https://t.co/20J3dwlKyW — Esther TheWonder Pig (@EstherThePig) February 12, 2022

This is the way to start your day. Watch this. https://t.co/zYeBhCV0me — Maggie O'Mara (@maggieKTVB7) February 12, 2022

