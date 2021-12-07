Moscow: Gunman kills two at customer services facility; suspect detained, says mayor
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin didn't offer any details about the assailant or his possible motive, saying only that the incident took place in the southeast of the city
Moscow: A gunman opened fire in a Moscow city customer services facility, killing two people Tuesday and wounding three others, city authorities said.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Twitter that a suspect was detained. Sobyanin didn't offer any details about the assailant or his possible motive, saying only that the incident took place in the southeast of the city.
“Doctors are doing all they can to help those wounded,” the mayor said.
State news agency Tass reported, citing an unidentified law enforcement source, that the man drew out a gun and started firing shots after an argument with a security guard who asked him to put on a face mask, which is mandatory in such facilities.
Tass also quoted witnesses of the incident as saying that a girl aged 10 or 11 was among the people wounded.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Shooting Nationals: Bhavesh Shekhawat claims gold, Vijay Kumar finishes fourth
Haryana's Anish Bhanwala, who was third in the men's event, claimed a gold in the junior rapid fire competition, strengthening his state's firm grip at the top of the medals tally
On Ukrainian front, grinding war and weary anticipation of invasion
But after eight years in the trenches, there is a weary acceptance that the status quo cannot last forever, that the Russian military, which dwarfs their own in power and wealth, will likely come sooner or later.
National Shooting Championships: Manu Bhaker crowned women's air pistol champion
Haryana's Manu Bhaker was crowned the women's 10m air pistol champion for the second successive time, shooting 241.6 in the final of the 64th National Shooting Championship