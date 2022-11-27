More new users signing up, hate speech and fake profiles going down on Twitter: Elon Musk shares stats

New Delhi: Proving the detractors wrong, Twitter’s performance has gone up in new users added, user active minutes and hate speech and impersonation has lowered, ever since Elon Musk took over the social media platform in late October.

Elon Musk Sunday tweeted graphic slides on data pertaining to new users added, user active minutes, monetizable Daily Active Users (mDAU), hate speech impressions and reported fake handles.

“Slides from my Twitter company talk”, Musk tweeted.

Slides from my Twitter company talk pic.twitter.com/8LLXrwylta — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

New user signups on Twitter on all times high. The average new users per day stand around two million, 66 per cent higher than the same time period last year.

User active minutes, the time twitter users spend online is also at an all-time high. The average user active minutes is averaging around 8 billion active minutes per day. This is 30 per cent more than the same time period last year.

Monetizable Daily Active Users (mDAU), in July 2022 were around 240 million. In November after the takeover, the number crossed 253 million.

Hate speech, which has been the main concern on Twitter, has also seen a huge fall. After crossing 10 million impressions around the middle of this year, the impressions have dropped around to two million.

After the Twitter Blue launch ­— a feature that requires verified accounts to pay a minimum fee to retain their blue tick signifying a verified profile — there was a spike in fake profiles. However, after rising around to nine thousand on November 11 the number of fake accounts reported came down to around three thousand on November 15.

Impersonation, or fake accounts, have also been among one the biggest problems with fake handles peddling misinformation and hate by staying anonymous and escaping responsibility. Elon Musk, before the takeover, had talked about mitigating this menace.

