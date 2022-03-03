Massive explosion in UK’s Southampton leaves netizens baffled; watch video here

A video of the explosion that has gone viral on social media shows the night sky of the city flashing in white, blue and orange colours

A massive explosion was reported after a fire lit up the night sky over United Kingdom’s Southampton city. The incident, which created panic among residents, took place at a railway station on Monday, 28 February.

A video of the explosion that has gone viral on social media shows the night sky of the city flashing in white, blue and orange colours.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Anthony Weldon shared the clip of the incident at midnight on Monday. "St Denys train station... No idea why honestly thought the aliens had returned for Fallon Carrington," his caption read.

Watch the video here:

St Denys train station... No idea why, honestly thought the aliens had returned for Fallon Carrington... #southampton #stdenys pic.twitter.com/bVGyZw7Oh1 — Anthony Weldon (@Antlv426) February 28, 2022

As per BBC, the massive fire broke out at the railway station after a group of kids allegedly threw a scooter into the tracks. British Transport Police (BTP) and firefighters rushed to the spot at 8 pm soon after getting the information. The firefighters recovered a scooter from the railway tracks. However, the teenagers were at large. Several people mistook the explosion for a bomb blast. “It sounded like a bomb had gone off,” Helen Trimarco Ransome, a local resident told BBC.

She also said that a person had “flagged down an approaching train” while the firefighters were inspecting the line. 21-year-old student Ben Duursma told Daily Echo that the explosion was so bright that it felt like daytime and he could see the colour of the grass. Since being shared, the 12-second clip of the massive explosion has been viewed over 7,500 times. Twitter users were disturbed and shocked after watching the video clip of the explosion. A terrified user mentioned in the comment section that he lives right next to the station where the explosion took place.

I live right by the Station, some kids threw an electric scooter on the tracks 🙄 — Clare Old (@enkeli85) February 28, 2022



Another user who also lives near the station said that the fire tenders reached the spot in 5 minutes.

Saw an ambulance and fire engine heading there 5 mins after — Jimmy (@69Rustler) February 28, 2022

Several others expressed their concerns over the explosion.

This is just sad — GOLEM (@msd_1297) March 3, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.