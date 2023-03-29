Massive avalanche engulfs large area at Utah mountain, skiers record video

Nature can be stunning and terrifying at the same time. Sometimes, it makes us realise how small humans are when compared to its massive size. An event has been recently caught on camera where a huge blanket of snow comes down Mount Timpanogos in Utah, US and covers a massive area. The skiers at Sundance Resort look at this massive avalanche in awe until it reaches them and fully immerses them. The man recording to the footage can be heard saying, “That is one of the biggest avalanches I have ever seen in my life.” The skiers finally embrace the avalanche and one of them says, “Here it comes bro.” Finally, the snow completely engulfs them.

Have a look at this video here:

A friend just shared this with me. Avalanche at @SundanceResort. Just now. pic.twitter.com/j2hcCNRdPl — Chris Harrington (@CCH360) March 27, 2023

The account which shared the clip later confirmed with Sundance that this was off the property and caused no injuries.

Confirmed with Sundance that this was off property and that there were no injuries. — Chris Harrington (@CCH360) March 28, 2023

The video received a wide range of remarks in the comment section. Some viewers wondered why the skiers didn’t leave the spot.

Why they just sitting there.. #nope — Takuvaka (@StayFreShNklean) March 27, 2023

Some users were really terrified by the scene.

Terrifying!!! — Carol Bellmon (@BellmonCarol) March 27, 2023

But on the other hand, some viewers found this to be incredible.

😮 Incredible — Linda Santangelo (@Lindasantangel1) March 27, 2023

A viewer found the video to be both scary and beautiful and he was glad to know that no one was injured.

Scary and beautiful at the same time.

Glad to hear that no one was hurt, but it serves as a reminder for people that ski out of bounds about how dangerous it can be. — ☘️Rocky Mountain Views☘️ (@RockyMountViews) March 28, 2023

Not all avalanches are merciful towards skiers. A skier recently shared a terrifying video where he was caught in an avalanche.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Owen Leeper (@o_leeps)

The man could be seen normally skiing on a chute, but soon the snowy surface began to crack and slide. The sliding snow also took the skier with it and he hit a rock as it descended down. The man informed in the caption of his Instagram post that he miraculously bounced over the final section of the rocks into the snow.

He added that all the snow flushed down further as he came to a stop. He said that his shoulder was dislocated, but nothing else hurt. He radioed his friend for help, and he skied around to him. They finally contacted a rescue team and luckily got saved without sustaining much injuries. It took three individuals to finally fix his shoulder at the emergency room.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.