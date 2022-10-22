Man dances with shark inside lifesize aquarium, video goes viral
As we see, man can be seen dancing with a baby shark inside the aquarium while the animal coordinated in a calm manner
Animal-human relationships have been known for going side-by-side living harmoniously with each other for centuries. Both of them are an integral part of the food cycle and dominate the maximum of the planet. While some animals are known for living in the wild, separately from humans, some also live with them as domesticated or trained. However, not every day do you see a wild animal showing bonding with a human. In one such instance, a recently surfaced video showed a man dancing with an alligator in the waters. The video not only displayed a compassionate bonding between the two but also left many amazed.
Now in another similar video that has come up, we can see a man dancing in a similar manner with a shark. Yes, you’ve heard it right. One of the most feared and dangerous predators on this planet, people usually avoid coming into confrontation with sharks, thanks to their sharp jaws and huge sizes.
However, this man seemed quite fearless and enjoyed his time inside the lifesize aquarium. Notably, the video was posted by a person in the comment section of the alligator video and has already grabbed the internet’s attention.
— zebulon (@LiesZebulon) October 18, 2022
As we see the video, it shows a sea diver dancing with a baby shark while visitors stood by watching the sight. He was getting engaged in ballroom dance with a shark while holding its fins. On the other hand, the shark also seemed calm and coordinated with the diver.
Reacting to the video, many took to the comment section and shared their views. One wrote, “Oh this Lil Mermaid rework gonna be amazing”, while another commented, “impressed with the institution men and marine animals dancing.”
Check some reactions:
Oh this Lil Mermaid rework gonna be amazing
— 🦾Ramba MuhFckin Raw🦚 (@nobuniqqa) October 19, 2022
That’s Florida’s cousin Aulstralia man
— PringlZePickle :3 (@CrippleZePickl3) October 19, 2022
Honestly would trust the shark a lot more than the gator
— Rachel da 🥯 🐝 💙💛😷🐈🐕🦺 (@rachel_da_bagel) October 19, 2022
Wow x2 pic.twitter.com/T1VqtiQnra
— TexArmadillo NeoCanovista (@TexArmadillo0) October 19, 2022
That shark is probably just knocked out from hitting the glass. Oh so sweet.
— spilled coffee (@bdhappypuppy) October 19, 2022
Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 1 lakh times. In addition, it has also racked up 5,400 likes and several comments.
