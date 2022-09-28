The protests raging across Iran following the death of the 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini in police custody, have now spread to other countries. Renowned Turkish singer Melek Mosso showed her solidarity with the protesters in Iran by cutting her hair on stage during one of her concerts. A short clip of the incident is making the rounds of the internet and the singer is being lauded for her brave act.

The now-viral video was posted by a Twitter user, who wrote in the caption, “Turkish singer Melek Mosso cuts off her hair on stage in solidarity with the Iranian women. Thank you, Melek!” And ended with the hashtags, “Mahsa Amini, and Iran Protests 2022.” The video opens with Melek standing on a stage holding a pair of scissors and a mic in each of her hands. While the crowd cheers for her, Melek can be seen chopping her hair off. And as soon as she throws her hair onto the stage, the crowd bursts into clapping, hooting and whistling. However, the Turkish singer didn’t stop in one go, she took another round of scissors to her hair.

Turkish singer @MelekMosso cuts off her hair on stage in solidarity with the Iranian women. Thank you Melek!#MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #IranProtests2022 pic.twitter.com/ZjISxjGkAL — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) September 27, 2022



As soon as the video went viral, social media users lauded the singer and called her an inspiration. Several internet users claimed that this is the start of the revolution. One user commented, “I think the revolution has begun. This will happen all around the world.”

Another commented, “Wow. So inspirational and brave.”

A third user commented, “Let the ones get up from slumber & feel the beauty of humanity.”

A fourth user commented, “Thanks for being our voice.”

So far, the video has been played more than 231 times and has garnered over 7,000 likes.

Melek has been known to be a vocal supporter of women’s rights. Earlier in 2020, Melek criticised the release of a rapist police officer in Turkey and as a result of the same, she was taken off the stage.

Amini, an ethnic Kurd from the western city of Saqez, was visiting the capital Tehran with her family when she was detained on 13 September. She was detained outside a metro station in Tehran by the morality police. They accused her of breaking the law requiring women to cover their hair with a headscarf, and their arms and legs with loose clothing.

However, police claimed Amini suffered “sudden heart failure” while waiting to be “educated” alongside other women at the facility.

She was declared dead by state television on Friday after having spent three days in a coma.

