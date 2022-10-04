Madrid to build 75-kilometre-long urban forest to combat climate change

Climate change has become a concern for a lot of cities around the globe. This has been leading to a significant rise in temperature and making it harder for people to survive in the scorching temperatures. Amid this scenario, Madrid is constructing a green wall around the city as a means of reducing pollution and combating climate change. It plans to plant almost 500,000 new trees that will span 75 kilometres of an urban forest. The forest will consist mostly of plants and trees native to Spain, which will make maintenance simple.

This section of woodland will serve as a carbon sink for the Spanish capital. As a result, the temperature will be 2 degrees cooler beneath the shadow of these trees than it is in the city.

This urban forest is a component of Madrid’s comprehensive anti-pollution plan, which also calls for the building of zero-emission bus routes and the gradual prohibition of polluting automobiles. There will be play spaces, cycling lanes, and walking paths in the forest. To encourage biodiversity, there will also be green space on the bridges above the motorways.



Environment activist Mike Hudema explained this exclusive forest project in Madrid through a video on his personal Twitter handle. The caption of the Twitter post reads, “Madrid is building a huge forest belt around the city. 74km, half a million trees to fight extreme heat, air pollution & climate change.” Additionally, Hudema also noted further, “We have the solutions. Implement them.”

Since being uploaded, the minute-long video has accumulated over 18,000 views and garnered thousands of likes so far. Users wasted no time appreciating this effort of the city authorities for a greener planet.

According to Mariano Fuentes, Madrid’s councillor for the environment and urban development, the authorities intend to improve the air quality throughout the entire capital to combat the “heat island” effect that is occurring inside the city. The plan will also absorb greenhouse gas emissions and connect all of the forest masses that already exist around the city.

In order to absorb 175,000 tonnes of CO2 each year, the initiative will also make use of abandoned areas that are located between roadways and buildings. When completed, Madrid’s “green wall” will consist of a forest of native trees that can absorb both CO2 and heat produced by human activities.

