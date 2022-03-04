Locals in Ukraine give food to Russian soldier, help him video call his mother; watch video here

In the now-viral video, a young Russian soldier can be seen sipping some tea and consuming bread as he tries to calm himself down

Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a heart-warming video is currently making headlines, showcasing how people are coming out to help each other in times of need, irrespective of the animosity between their countries.

The clip shows Ukrainian citizens providing food to a Russian soldier amid the war around them. This heart-warming video of Ukrainians has racked up over one million views on social media.

In the now-viral video, a young Russian soldier can be seen sipping some tea and consuming bread as he tries to calm himself down. Further in the clip, a woman standing next to him is seen making a video call to his home in Russia.

As soon as the call connects, the soldier begins sobbing. The clip sees him becoming emotional while interacting with his family. The people around him pat his back to calm the man down.

Watch the video here:

Remarkable video circulating on Telegram. Ukrainians gave a captured Russian soldier food and tea and called his mother to tell her he’s ok. He breaks down in tears. Compare the compassion shown here to Putin’s brutality. pic.twitter.com/KtbHad8XLm — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 2, 2022

Meanwhile, a translation provided by The U.S. Sun states that a bystander in the video is heard saying, “These young men, it’s not their fault. They don’t know why they are here.” Another man in the clip joins the conversation, asserting that the soldiers got lost since they were using old maps. Shared on Twitter by Christopher Miller, a BuzzFeed News correspondent, the 1.42-minute video has been viewed more than 1.2 million times till date. Additionally, Miller also mentioned in his caption that the video was also being circulated on Telegram. The clip garnered a variety of reactions on the internet. Many users on social media were touched by the kindness displayed by the Ukrainian locals.

The humanity of the Ukrainian people is immense. The world could use far more people like them. Thank you for sharing this video. And that poor boy was apparently so thirsty and hungry unlike most of us just wanted to talk to his parents — Lauren Robertson 🇺🇦 (@LLRobertson75) March 2, 2022



Others wrote that the soldier gulping the food indicated that he had been hungry for a long time.

The way he is chugging down that tea and food it seems like he hasn't eaten in days. — Milenaac (@milenaac) March 2, 2022

Some people stated that sharing videos of war prisoners went against the norms of Geneva Convention.

This is kindness. Its also improper to display POWs to the cameras. Its a Geneva Convention violation, even if well intended — Daniel Golding 🇺🇦 (@dgolding) March 2, 2022



The war between Russia and Ukraine continues since Moscow ordered its troops to invade its pro-Western neighbour on 24 February.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.