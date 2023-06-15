Kairan Quazi, a 14-year-old software engineer, recently made headlines for being the youngest SpaceX employee. Quazi passed the company’s “technically challenging” and “fun” interview process, even before graduating from Santa Clara University due this month. Now, the young lad is again in the news as LinkedIn, a popular employment-focused social media platform, deleted Quazi’s account. The young talent, who is pursuing a degree in computer science and engineering, recently expressed his disappointment on Instagram.

Guidelines for LinkedIn account

LinkedIn accounts that contain false information, including those created on behalf of others or by individuals under 16, are prohibited. Despite the his extraordinary achievements both in college and at the spacecraft company, Quazi confirmed that his LinkedIn account had been deleted since he didn’t fit the platform’s age criteria. As a result, he was denied access to professional networking platform. In response to what he described as ‘illogical, primitive nonsense,’ he wondered how he could qualify to work at SpaceX.

Quazi, known by the user name thepythonkairan, captioned the Instagram post: “@linkedin just sent me this notice that they are deleting my account because I’m not 16. This is the illogical, primitive nonsense that I face constantly. I can be qualified enough to land one of the most coveted engineering jobs in the world but not qualified enough to have access to a professional social media platform? @LinkedIn showing everyone how regressive some tech company policies are. Can people please share this screenshot on their LinkedIn for me and ask people to connect with me on Instagram?”

Check out Kairan Quazi’s LinkedIn post on Instagram below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kairan Quazi (@thepythonkairan)

According to the screenshot, Quazi’s account has been ‘restricted’ by LinkedIn due to not meeting the platform’s minimum age requirements. He will have the opportunity to rejoin the platform once he turns 16 or older.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“Totally illogical, #LIBringBackKairan,” commented an individual. Another person posted, “So absurd indeed on their part. I am sorry you received that thoughtless response.”

“Age discrimination, but u are on to bigger better things Kairan!!!,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Time to boycott LinkedIn.”

“You already got it what you want! So dont worry. Later on you will buy @linkedIn as your boss @elonrmuskk” wrote a fifth.

Since being shared, the post has received many likes and comments.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.