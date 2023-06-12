World Cup 2023 Schedule News Update: India to play at nine venues as per draft schedule

The headline India vs. Pakistan game appears to be scheduled for 15 October at Ahmedabad's historic Narendra Modi stadium in front of 1 lakh people

FP Staff June 12, 2023 09:00:55 IST
World Cup 2023 Schedule News Update: India to play at nine venues as per draft schedule

Indian cricket team during a session ahead of the World Test Championship final. Image: Twitter

Highlights

11:47 (ist)

India GDP LIVE News Update

India's GDP moved from 10th largest to 5th largest: Finance Ministry

India's GDP has increased from about $2 trillion in 2014 to $3.75 trillion in 2023, bringing the country from the tenth to the fifth biggest economy in the world: Finance Ministry
11:45 (ist)

Vande Bharat Express LIVE News Update

Trial run for Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express begins

The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express trial run commenced earlier today. The train departed Patna at 6.55 a.m. and is due to arrive in Ranchi at 1 pm.
11:13 (ist)

Iraq LIVE News Update

Iraq approves record $153 billion budget

Iraq's parliament adopted a budget of 198.9 trillion dinars ($153 billion) for 2023, which includes unprecedented expenditure on a swelling public wage bill and development projects to restore services and rehabilitate infrastructure ravaged by neglect and conflict.
10:39 (ist)

World Cup 2023 Schedule LIVE News Update

India to play at nine venues as per draft schedule

According to ESPNCricinfo, India will play at nine different sites, beginning with a match against Australia in Chennai on 8 October.

The headline India vs. Pakistan game appears to be scheduled for 15 October at Ahmedabad's historic Narendra Modi stadium in front of 1 lakh people. Meanwhile, the final will be held at the same location.

India's World Cup schedule as per draft version:

  • Ind vs Aus, Oct 8, Chennai
  • Ind vs Afg, Oct 11, Delhi
  • Ind vs Pak, Oct 15, Ahmedabad
  • Ind vs Ban, Oct 19, Pune
  • Ind vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala
  • Ind vs Eng, Oct 29, Lucknow
  • Ind vs qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai
  • Ind vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata
  • Ind vs qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru
10:33 (ist)

Sharad Pawar LIVE News Update

Pune man arrested for issuing death threat to NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Two days after Maharashtra Chief Minister said that his government has taken serious note of the death threat to senior leader and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Mumbai police official on Monday said that it has arrested a man from Pune in the case.

The official said the accused has been identified as Sagar Barve, who works in the data feeding and analytics section of a private firm.

“The Mumbai Crime Branch, which was probing the case, brought Barve to Mumbai. He was presented in court and has been remanded in police custody till Tuesday,” PTI quoted the official as saying.

10:32 (ist)

BSF Drone LIVE News Update

BSF recovers Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar

According to an official statement, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a Pakistani drone on the fringes of Shaidpur Kalan village in Punjab's Amritsar district on Monday.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs, one Pakistani drone in broken condition has been recovered by alert troops of the BSF in Amritsar," the BSF stated in an official statement.
09:51 (ist)

G20 LIVE News Update

EAM Jaishankar welcomes G20 delegates

EAM Dr S Jaishankar greets G20 participants in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, for the Development Ministers Meeting.
09:42 (ist)

Bihar Heat Wave LIVE News Update

Patna DM has restricted all academic activities due to high heat

Due to the high heat in Bihar, Patna DM has restricted all academic activities up to Class 12 this week.
09:26 (ist)

Congress MP Poll LIVE News Update

Priyanka Gandhi to kick-start Congress' MP poll campaign with Jabalpur rally

According to a party leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch the Congress' campaign for the year-end Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections from Jabalpur on Monday after praying on the banks of the Narmada river.

Jabalpur is located in the state's Mahakoshal area, which has a substantial tribal voter population.

The Congress won 11 of the 13 Scheduled Tribe reserved seats in the eight-district division in the 2018 Assembly elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party taking the other two.

"Priyanka ji will launch the party's campaign and Sankalp 2023 by addressing a public meeting at Shahid Smarak at around 11.15 am. She will land here at around 10:30am and head to Gwarighat to pray to Narmada river, Jabalpur mayor and Congress' city chief Jagat Bahadur Singh earlier told PTI.
09:05 (ist)

LIVE News Update

At least 13 people stabbed, shot or hit by fleeing cars at Syracuse street party

On Sunday, June 11, at least 13 individuals were stabbed, shot, or hit by fleeing automobiles during a large Syracuse street party attended by hundreds of people.

The west side of the city's Davis Street 100 block was filled with partygoers.

In a news statement, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski verified that gunshots erupted at 12:22 am.
09:00 (ist)

LIVE News Update

Extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy to cross Saurashtra-Kachchh coast on June 15: IMD

Extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is expected to cross Saurashtra and District Kachchh around noon on June 15, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

"People should stay at safe locations on the day it crosses the Gujarat coast," said IMD Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra while talking to ANI.He said that when the cyclonic storm reaches near the cost of Kachchh the wind speed is expected to reach around 125 to 135 kmph.

Read More

With scorching conditions expected over most of the nation, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cyclone warning for Saurashtra and the Kutch coast in Gujarat on Sunday.

“Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Yellow Message. ESCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, at 1730 IST of 11th June near lat 18.6N & long 67.7E, Likely to cross between Mandvi (Gujarat) & Karachi (Pakistan) by noon of 15th June,” IMD said in a tweet.

IMD had earlier in the day stated that hot weather and heat wave conditions will likely persist in Odisha for the next three days, with temperatures 4-6 degrees Celsius above average in numerous spots throughout the state.

“We expect hot weather and heat wave conditions to continue for the next three days,” IMD Scientist Umashankar Das told ANI. Aside from that, numerous spots in Odisha will see temperatures that are 4-6 degrees higher than typical.”

According to IMD Scientist Das, an orange alert has been issued in this respect.

IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar issued advice on the present scenario in the country as numerous sections of the country are dealing with extreme heatwave conditions.

Updated Date: June 12, 2023 11:14:11 IST

