World Cup 2023 Schedule News Update: India to play at nine venues as per draft schedule

10:33 (ist)

Sharad Pawar LIVE News Update

Pune man arrested for issuing death threat to NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Two days after Maharashtra Chief Minister said that his government has taken serious note of the death threat to senior leader and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Mumbai police official on Monday said that it has arrested a man from Pune in the case.

The official said the accused has been identified as Sagar Barve, who works in the data feeding and analytics section of a private firm.

“The Mumbai Crime Branch, which was probing the case, brought Barve to Mumbai. He was presented in court and has been remanded in police custody till Tuesday,” PTI quoted the official as saying.

