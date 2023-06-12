World Cup 2023 Schedule News Update: India to play at nine venues as per draft schedule

Indian cricket team during a session ahead of the World Test Championship final. Image: Twitter
With scorching conditions expected over most of the nation, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cyclone warning for Saurashtra and the Kutch coast in Gujarat on Sunday.
“Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Yellow Message. ESCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, at 1730 IST of 11th June near lat 18.6N & long 67.7E, Likely to cross between Mandvi (Gujarat) & Karachi (Pakistan) by noon of 15th June,” IMD said in a tweet.
IMD had earlier in the day stated that hot weather and heat wave conditions will likely persist in Odisha for the next three days, with temperatures 4-6 degrees Celsius above average in numerous spots throughout the state.
“We expect hot weather and heat wave conditions to continue for the next three days,” IMD Scientist Umashankar Das told ANI. Aside from that, numerous spots in Odisha will see temperatures that are 4-6 degrees higher than typical.”
According to IMD Scientist Das, an orange alert has been issued in this respect.
IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar issued advice on the present scenario in the country as numerous sections of the country are dealing with extreme heatwave conditions.
