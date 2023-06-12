Pune man arrested for issuing death threat to NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Two days after Maharashtra Chief Minister said that his government has taken serious note of death threat to senior leader and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Mumbai police official on Monday said that it has arrested a man from Pune in the case.

The official said the accused has been identified as Sagar Barve, who works in the data feeding and analytics section of a private firm.

“The Mumbai Crime Branch, which was probing the case, brought Barve to Mumbai. He was presented in court and has been remanded in police custody till Tuesday,” PTI quoted the official as saying.

On 9 June, NCP had claimed that their party chief Sharad Pawar has received a death threat on social media and appealed to party workers to maintain peace at all costs.

A delegation of NCP workers led by Pawar’s daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule met Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar demanding action.

“I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He has been threatened through a website. So, I have come to the Police demanding justice. I urge Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister. Such actions are low-level politics and this should stop..,” said Sule.

#WATCH | Mumbai | “I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He has been threatened through a website. So, I have come to the Police demanding justice. I urge Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister. Such actions are low-level politics and this should stop..,”… pic.twitter.com/C7zwuJlzQq — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

The NCP leaders told the police that 82-year-old Pawar received a message on social media that read he will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon.

Narendra Dabholkar, who fought against superstitious beliefs, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants during his morning walk in Pune on 20 August, 2013.

Sule submitted printouts of the screenshots of the death threat to the police.

Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde had on Friday said that the government has taken serious note of the death threat received by senior leader Sharad Pawar on Twitter, adding that he has personally spoken to senior police officers and given them instructions for investigation.

“Sharad Pawar is a senior leader and we all respect him. His safety will be fully taken care of. Instructions have been given to the police to increase security if necessary,” said the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

With inputs from agencies

