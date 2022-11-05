Larry the cat has grabbed quite a significant fan following ever since he was brought to 10 Downing Street 11 years back. Known for living at the famous London house since 2011, Larry is deployed as Chief Mouser at the Cabinet Office and continues to draw attention for his activities and witty remarks posted by his official Twitter handle. With that said, as the UK witnessed the ascendance of a new Prime Minister, Larry who still stands strong at the famous door has yet again made some witty remarks.

Notably, the UK got its new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak after former prime minister Liz Truss chose to announce her resignation within 45 days of starting her tenure. Since then, several discussions continue to make rounds regarding the country’s political and economic upheaval.

In the meantime, some fans have also popped up questions for Larry over his ‘stand’ amid the development. Finally responding to these, Chief Mouser has finally decided to address them all through his Twitter handle, that too in his unique witty style.

Larry began by confirming that ‘he is not Rishi Sunak’s cat’ following which he goes on to assert that he lives permanently at 10 Downing Street while politicians are temporary residents. Furthermore, he also added that he believes that Sunak is not off to a great start, finally concluding that he has not found Sunak’s wallet yet.

Check the tweet here:

To answer some of your questions:

– No I’m not “Rishi Sunak’s cat”

– I live here permanently, politicians are temporary residents

– Some of them very temporary

– I agree, he’s not off to a great start

– No, I’ve not found his wallet. Yet. pic.twitter.com/9AsGqrtesz — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 4, 2022

While his responses were quite funny and amusing, people also took to the comment section and responded with more hilarious reactions. One wrote, “Stay strong, Larry! You definitely should be PM 4 life”, while another commented, “Hey Larry, Cara here. You need a doggy friend to keep you company.” Some also went on to pose more questions which will leave you in splits.

Check some reactions:

Ahahaha I love you! — Simona (@Simonl73) November 4, 2022

THAT’S REAL CATTING — Fritz The Cat (@Fritzcat2016) November 4, 2022

And when you do, will it be free nip for all kitties? — Carol Dobson (@CarolDo21100205) November 4, 2022

You forgot about how you are dealing with the new dog. — JRod- CPT Henrik Lundqvist Cheer Squad (@GeekyGlamGamer) November 4, 2022

What about the menu? Have you been getting the lobster and caviar?https://t.co/qIU1t1h4tT — Elena G Iosub (@geanina_iosub) November 4, 2022

Work harder on the wallet. Then you can bargain over the dog. — Scott Gore (@ScottGore16) November 4, 2022

The tweet has so far grabbed over 42,000 likes and has been retweeted multiple times.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.