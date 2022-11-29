Largest active volcano Mauna Lao erupts after 38 years, aerial view amazes Internet
The footage shows an overview of the nearby area which got covered with humongous clouds of white smoke
The Big Island of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano, the largest active volcano in the world, erupted for the first time in 38 years on 27 November. The massive eruption came after a number of catastrophic outbursts of the nearby and smaller Kilauea volcano in recent years. According to the US Geological Survey, an explosion occurred near the summit of Mauna Loa, inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, at about 11:30 p.m. local time. Initially, the volcano’s lava flow was contained to the summit region, moving early the next morning to a rift zone on the northeastern side.
A number of satellite images and videos have surfaced on the internet, one of which recorded the aerial view of the eruption and it was nothing but terribly beautiful. The 18-second clip was originally captured by Paradise Helicopter and was shared by Hawaii-based Television reporter Tom George on Twitter.
New aerial footage showing lava flowing from Mauna Loa volcano eruption @KITV4
(video: Paradise Helicopters) pic.twitter.com/oprB85vNdC
— Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) November 28, 2022
The footage shows an overview of the nearby area which got covered with humongous clouds of white smoke. The Mauna Loa volcano was spewing burning ash and bright red lava from its crater in a stunning exhibition of nature’s wrath.
Since being posted, the astounding video has earned more than 30,000 views and has garnered nearly 1,200 likes so far on the microblogging site. Viewers were left spellbound after witnessing the unearthly sight of the magma coming out of the volcanic crater.
A person wrote, “Beautiful.”
Beautiful
— (@frickenchris) November 29, 2022
A user termed it as “incredible footage.”
Incredible footage Tom
— Parisa Qurban (@ParisaQurban) November 29, 2022
An individual found the footage “terrific.”
Terrific footage. Thank you!
— Suzie Abeshima Ⓜ️Ⓜ️ (@SAbeshima) November 29, 2022
The southwest flank of the volcano is where the majority of the neighbouring towns are situated. Though there are now a few safety hazards to these communities, the location and course of the lava flow can quickly change. At-risk residents were urged to review their preparedness strategies. Additionally, experts issued a warning that winds might blow fine ash and volcanic gas downslope. The summit area and a few nearby highways were closed and two shelters were established as a precaution. However, Hawaii’s authorities have not yet announced any mandatory evacuations.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Definitely looks familiar': Anand Mahindra's post on weekend routines leaves internet in splits
Mahindra found the occurrence quite relatable to his weekend routine. Many users also took to the comments sections and shared their perspective on the same
WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee serves pakodas at roadside stall in Jhargram
This is not the first time Mamata Banerjee has been captured serving food to her constituents. Some months back, the West Bengal Chief Minister was spotted making momos during her 'morning walk' in Darjeeling
Watch: 'Floating' performance by Russian Berezka dancers stuns internet
The dancers were completely in sync while performing the dance form, creating the impression that they were floating on the platform