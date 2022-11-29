The Big Island of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano, the largest active volcano in the world, erupted for the first time in 38 years on 27 November. The massive eruption came after a number of catastrophic outbursts of the nearby and smaller Kilauea volcano in recent years. According to the US Geological Survey, an explosion occurred near the summit of Mauna Loa, inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, at about 11:30 p.m. local time. Initially, the volcano’s lava flow was contained to the summit region, moving early the next morning to a rift zone on the northeastern side.

A number of satellite images and videos have surfaced on the internet, one of which recorded the aerial view of the eruption and it was nothing but terribly beautiful. The 18-second clip was originally captured by Paradise Helicopter and was shared by Hawaii-based Television reporter Tom George on Twitter.

New aerial footage showing lava flowing from Mauna Loa volcano eruption @KITV4 (video: Paradise Helicopters) pic.twitter.com/oprB85vNdC — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) November 28, 2022



The footage shows an overview of the nearby area which got covered with humongous clouds of white smoke. The Mauna Loa volcano was spewing burning ash and bright red lava from its crater in a stunning exhibition of nature’s wrath.

Since being posted, the astounding video has earned more than 30,000 views and has garnered nearly 1,200 likes so far on the microblogging site. Viewers were left spellbound after witnessing the unearthly sight of the magma coming out of the volcanic crater.

A person wrote, “Beautiful.”



A user termed it as “incredible footage.”

Incredible footage Tom — Parisa Qurban (@ParisaQurban) November 29, 2022



An individual found the footage “terrific.”

Terrific footage. Thank you! — Suzie Abeshima Ⓜ️Ⓜ️ (@SAbeshima) November 29, 2022



The southwest flank of the volcano is where the majority of the neighbouring towns are situated. Though there are now a few safety hazards to these communities, the location and course of the lava flow can quickly change. At-risk residents were urged to review their preparedness strategies. Additionally, experts issued a warning that winds might blow fine ash and volcanic gas downslope. The summit area and a few nearby highways were closed and two shelters were established as a precaution. However, Hawaii’s authorities have not yet announced any mandatory evacuations.

