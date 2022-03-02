Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Berdyansk, Mariupol: The significance of the 5 Ukrainian cities that Russia is gunning for

The Russian military is stepping up its offensive and Ukraine's largest cities are readying themselves for more assault

The Russian military is stepping up its offensive and moving its forces closer towards the capital on Wednesday with Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine coming under more bombardment.

Reports coming from the conflicted region stated that Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv was also under more heavy bombardment after at least 11 people were killed on Tuesday.

Follow all LIVE updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis here

Here’s a closer look at the cities the Russian forces are targeting.

Kyiv

Kyiv is the largest city and the capital of Ukraine as well as the historical capital of Kievan Rus. It is known for the golden domes of its ancient churches and monasteries.

The capital of independent Ukraine since 1991, the city of 2.9 million people was long known by its Russian name Kiev.

It celebrated its 1,500th anniversary in 2001 and its 16th-century Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery as well as the cathedral of Saint Sophia both figure on UNESCO's World Heritage list.

Kyiv's vast central Independence Square, popularly known as Maidan, became the centre of the "Orange Revolution" as well as the long pro-European uprising of 2014 that sparked Russia's annexation of Crimea.

On 1 March, Ukrainian emergency services said an attack by Russian forces on a television tower near central Kyiv killed five people and wounded five others.

Fears of an imminent uptick in fighting in the capital rose on Monday when an enormous Russian military convoy lumbered its way to Kyiv.

Kharkiv

Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, lies at the confluence of the Uda, Lopan, and Kharkiv rivers.

Kharkiv was founded in 1654 as Kharkiv fortress, and after these humble beginnings, it grew to be a major centre of industry, trade and Ukrainian culture in the Russian Empire.

Kharkiv plays a significant role as a communications centre: it is a large rail junction, with several trunk lines converging on it and a number of main-line stations. Kharkiv is also a node on the trunk highway system of Ukraine and Russia, with highways to Moscow, to Kyiv and western Ukraine, to Zaporizhzhya and Crimea, and to Rostov-na-Donu and the Caucasus. It has a major airport as well.

On 1 March, Russian missiles and rockets hit Kharkiv, destroying an opera house, concert hall and government offices in Freedom Square. At least 10 people were killed and 35 more were injured, local authorities have said.

Mariupol

Mariupol is a city of regional significance in south eastern Ukraine, situated on the north coast of the Sea of Azov at the mouth of the Kalmius river, in the Pryazovia region.

The city was founded in 1778 as Pavlovsk, on the site of a former Cossack encampment. It was renamed Mariupol in 1779 to honour Maria Fyodorovna, the second wife of Crown Prince Paul.

The southeastern city of 441,000 people lies between territory held by the separatists and the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Mariupol has been under attack since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last week. In fact, on Tuesday it was reported that the city was plunged into darkness as electricity has been cut off in these areas.

Berdyansk

Berdyansk is a major city and port, located in southeastern Ukraine. It lies along the Berdyansk Gulf of the Sea of Azov. Founded in 1827, the city is a holiday and health resort.

The Ukrainian government earlier in the week confirmed that the port of Berdyansk had fallen to Russian forces.

Berdyansk is a small port city of about 100,000 people, and it is a hub for exports of coal, grain, sunflower-seed oil, iron and other commodities.

Kherson

Kherson - which is being besieged by Russian forces from Crimea - is a strategic port on the west bank of the Dnieper River which controls the approaches to the Crimean peninsula.

Founded in 1778 as a fortress to protect the newly acquired Black Sea frontage of Russia, it became the first Russian naval base and shipyard on the Black Sea.

The city has grown steadily during the 19th century largely because of shipping and shipbuilding, and it remained a major shipbuilding centre throughout the 20th century. Other industries have included engineering, oil refining, and cotton-textile manufacturing. Kherson has a number of training and research institutes

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.